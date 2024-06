Photos: First Look at James Corden, Anna Maxwell Martin and Zachary Hart in THE CONSTITUENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Vic has released all new photos from The Constituent, a new play by Joe Penhall, directed by Matthew Warchus, starring James Corden, Anna Maxwell Martin and Zachary Hart.

Performances run now until 10 August.

This volatile new play stars BAFTA Award winner Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty) as a hard-working opposition backbencher whose ideals of public office are tested by the demands of a man in crisis, played by Tony, BAFTA and Emmy Award winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors, The History Boys).

Directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (A Christmas Carol, Matilda The Musical) and written by Olivier Award winner Joe Penhall (Blue/Orange, Mood Music), The Constituent deconstructs politics, panic alarms and the conflict between public service and personal safety.

Comments