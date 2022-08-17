Photos: First Look at CRUISE, Now Playing at the Apollo Theatre

Olivier-nominated play CRUISE has returned to the West End for a strictly limited run at the Apollo Theatre from 13 August - 4 September. Cruise is an urgent, moving and inspirational play written and performed by Jack Holden (Ten Per Cent, Amazon Prime Video; War Horse, National Theatre), directed by Bronagh Lagan (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, UK Tour; Little Women, Park Theatre), with original music composed and performed live by John Patrick Elliott (The Little Unsaid). Check out all new photos below!

CRUISE was one of the first productions to premiere in the West End when theatres reopened in May 2021 and marked West End debuts for the producers and playwright Jack Holden. The production won widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike and was nominated for Best New Play at the 2022 Oliviers.

Based on a true story Jack was told whilst volunteering for Switchboard, the LGBTQ+ Listening Service, Cruise pays tribute to a generation decimated by HIV and AIDs.

Bringing to life 1980's Soho, this kaleidoscopic musical is a celebration of queer culture with an uplifting 80s electronic soundtrack performed live by John Patrick Elliott.

Following Cruise, Jack Holden went on to play the role of Kevin in Amazon Prime Video's Ten Percent, a British remake of the French TV series Call My Agent. He is currently starring alongside Sean Bean and Nicola Walker in Stefan Golazsewski's Marriage for BBC One. Jack is also collaborating again with composer John Patrick Elliott on a new musical play for Aria Entertainment The Isle which is currently in development. Since Cruise, John has scored two feature films released this year Three Moons of Biyangdo and Wild Isles and is currently composing new solo work after being awarded the 'Do It Differently Fund' from Help Musicians UK. He is also producing a new album with his alt-folk/ electronic band The Little Unsaid, with whom he'll perform at festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, before an extensive UK tour in October.

'Rhythm of Us' an original track from Cruise is available to listen to here. Written and recorded by John Patrick Elliott, 'Rhythm of Us' is a love note to synth-drenched 80s pop and features guest vocals from Jack Holden and Jamie Lambert.