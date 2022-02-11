Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at All New Photos of the UK and Ireland Tour of LES MISERBLES

Les Miserables is currently performing in Dublin.

Feb. 11, 2022  

New images have been released of the Les Miserables UK and Ireland Tour. Les Miserables is currently performing in Dublin before visiting Southampton, Salford, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Hull, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Sunderland, Leeds and Cardiff.

The tour stars Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean, Nic Greenshields as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Ian Hughes as Thénardier, Will Callan as Marius, Nathania Ong as Eponine, Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Samuel Wyn Morris as Enjolras and Paige Blankson as Cosette.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Aidan Banyard, Will Barratt, Adam Boardman, Rebecca Bolton, Emily Olive Boyd, Olivia Brereton, Earl Carpenter, Harry Chandler, Rebecca Ferrin, Aimee Good, Steven Hall, Jenna Innes, Tessa Kadler, Damian Kneale, Caleb Lagayan, Abel Law, Joseph McDonnell, Zabrina Norry, Emily Owens, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jamie Pritchard, Dean Read and Rebecca Ridout.

https://www.lesmis.com/uk-ireland-tour

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Les Miserables
Dean Chisnall

Les Miserables
Ian Huges, Helen Walsh, and the cast

Les Miserables
Nic Greenshields

Les Miserables
Cast

Les Miserables
Will Callan and the cast


