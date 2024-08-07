Photos: First Look At Jane Horrocks and More In THE BIRTHDAY PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harold Pinter’s classic comedy of menace, The Birthday Party starring Olivier Award, Tony Award and BAFTA nominee Jane Horrocks, plays the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath from Friday 2 – Saturday 31 August. See photos from the production.

The full cast includes Jane Horrocks as Meg, Caolan Byrne as McCann, Carla Harrison-Hodge as Lulu, John Marquez as Goldberg, Sam Swainsbury as Stanley and Nicolas Tennant as Petey.

A seemingly innocent birthday party in a rundown seaside boarding house becomes a full-on nightmare when two sinister strangers arrive unexpectedly.

Jane Horrocks’s stellar career has embraced roles ranging from Bubble in the TV sensation Absolutely Fabulous to West End acclaim in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, and Nicola in Mike Leigh’s Life is Sweet to voicing memorable characters in multi-award nominated movies Corpse Bride and Chicken Run.

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones returns to the Ustinov Studio following last year’s phenomenally acclaimed Machinal, which transferred to London’s Old Vic Theatre earlier this year.

Comments