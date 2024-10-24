News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL at Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Performances run through 23rd November.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
All new photos have been released of Keala Settle, Robyn Rose-Li and the cast of new musical Fly More Than You Fall. Check out the photos below!

When Malia’s mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. Yet as she navigates the next stage of her own life, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing and in her stories, Malia creates an imaginative world where a brave bird named Willow mirrors her own journey of resilience and growth. Based on lived experiences, the uplifting and inspiring show navigates grief with some incredible songs that are bound to get stuck in your head! This isn’t just a musical, it’s a journey that will break your heart and mend it all in one night.

Fly More Than You Fall features Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV’s The Good Fight, Smash), Music & Lyrics by Nat Zegree, is directed by Christian Durham. Fly More Than You Fall is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical).




