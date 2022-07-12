Photos: Check Out the All New Cast of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, Led By Aisha Jawando and Elesha Paul Moses

The hit West End production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has released all new production photos of the new company. Check them out below!

Aisha Jawando and new cast member Elesha Paul Moses now share the role of Tina, with Caleb Roberts joining to play Ike. The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL continues at the Aldwych Theatre and is extending booking to 15 January 2023.

Paula Kay plays Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Charis Alexandra plays Tina's sister Alline Bullock, George Jennings plays Tina's Manager Roger Davies, Irene Myrtle Forrester plays Tina's Grandmother, Kelly Hampson plays Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Gregory Haney plays Tina's father Richard Bullock, Cordell Mosteller plays Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Chris Grahamson plays Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten and Joseph Richardson plays record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach.

Ensemble members are Megan Armstrong and Vanessa Dumatey, Thomas Sutcliffe who plays Carpenter, TURRELL BARRETT-WALLACE who plays Tina's son Ronnie and Joey James plays Tina's son Craig, the Ikettes are played by Karis Anderson, Marie Finlayson and NATORII ILLIDGE and swings are Lauren Allan, Richard Appiah-Sarpong, Joshua Da Costa, Miles Anthony Daley, Amber Sylvia Edwards, Livvy Evans, IMOGEN Rose Hart, Jaz Robinson, Brad Veitch, Saran Webb and Samuel J Weir.

The children's cast (from 25 July 2022) comprises Isabella Francis, nine years old from Bromley, Tia Roche, twelve years old from Bedfordshire and Maya Parks, eleven years old from Bromley, who share the role of Young Anna Mae; Cece Somolu, ten years old from Richmond, Kizzy Murrell, eleven years old from Surrey and Eden Butcher, ten years old from Barking, share the role of Young Alline; Spencer Salami, nine years old from Lambeth, Jhobe Duncan, nine years old from Waltham Forest, and Cohen March, eight years old from Lambeth, share the role of Young Craig.

As well as playing the title role of Tina, Aisha Jawando's London theatre credits include the title role in Cinderella at the Hackney Empire, The Life at Southwark Playhouse, Martha Reeves in the original London cast of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Fela at The National Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and Soul Sister at the Savoy Theatre.

Elesha Paul Moses has had a career in the music industry for over 25 years. She was mentored by Matthew Knowles, as well as Will.I.Am and Tom Jones while appearing on The Voice. She has written and performed with the likes of house production duo Ku De Ta, superstar Lionel Richie and industry steadfast Nicky Graham and has backed Andy Abraham on his Eurovision performance. She recently led the two touring shows Whitney: Queen Of The Night and Tina: What's Love Got To Do With It and has completed a successful tour in Denmark.

Caleb Roberts studied at The Brit School and Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2017. He made his professional debut playing The King of France opposite Sir Ian McKellen in King Lear at Chichester Festival Theatre and in the West End. His other theatre credits include Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre for which he won a Black British Theatre Award; I Think We Are Alone for Frantic Assembly, She Ventures and He Wins for the Young Vic Theatre and Richard III for Headlong. His television and film credits include Stephen Frears' A Very English Scandal and Petrichor.

The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The Broadway production opened in 2019 and three productions are running in Europe in Germany, Netherlands and Spain. The North American tour will commence in Rhode Island this September.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London's West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.