Photos: BLOOD BROTHERS Embarks on Autumn 2026 Tour

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Bill Kenwright’s Blood Brothers has embarked on its Autumn 2026 tour and has released new production images. Check out the new photos below!

The Autumn 2026 tour cast includes Vivienne Carlyle as Mrs Johnstone, Sean Jones as Mickey and Joe Sleight as his twin brother Eddie. Kristofer Harding is currently playing the role of the Narrator until Chester before handing over the mantle to Richard Munday who will perform between Birmingham and Northampton. Tricia Adele Turner is in the role of Mrs Lyons and Beth Danher is playing Linda. Cast also includes Jamil Abbasi (Neighbour), Sarah Moss (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Amelia Poggenpoel (Brenda) and Jack Anthony Smart (Perkins). Reprising their roles will be Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Michael Gillette (Sammy), Alex Harland (Policeman/Teacher) and Graeme Kinniburgh (Bus Conductor/ Postman).

The production is currently playing in Oxford before heading off to Chelmsford, Grimsby, Chester, Birmingham, Leicester, Crawley, Malvern and will conclude its 2026 run in Northampton.

The 2027 Spring tour will begin at the Cliffs Pavillion in Southend on Tuesday 12 January 2027 and move to Southampton, Dartford, Sheffield, New Brighton, Cardiff, Eastbourne, Woking, Blackpool, Norwich, Billingham, Skegness, Torquay, Manchester, Croydon, Bath, Leeds before concluding in Shrewsbury on Saturday 22 May 2027. Casting for the Spring 2027 tour to be announced.

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning Blood Brothers. Considered 'one of the best musicals ever' (Sunday Times), Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End and has been affectionately christened the ‘Standing Ovation Musical’, as inevitably it “brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval” (Daily Mail).

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening at The Liverpool Playhouse in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

Blood Brothers tells the tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences. When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 18 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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