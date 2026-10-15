Photos: Anne-Marie Duff and More in SOME WOMAN at the National Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The National Theatre has released all new production photos for Some Woman, a new play by Helen Edmundson (Small Island), directed by Blanche McIntyre (Tartuffe). Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) plays Julie Robson in the world premiere in the Dorfman theatre until 21 November 2026.

Joining Anne-Marie Duff are Grace Doherty as Ginny, Ioanna Kimbook as Celia & DC Healy, Tobi King-Bakare as Nathan, Tom McCall as DS Woods, Daniel Millar as Mr Dunster, Hannah Onslow as Kate, Geoffrey Streatfeild as Richard and Stephen Wight as Mr Blake.

Julie Robson is used to being overlooked. At work, at home, everywhere in between. But when an encounter on a station platform goes wrong and all eyes are suddenly on Julie, something shifts within her and she feels compelled to make a stand.

What happens when an ordinary woman pits herself against the forces that shape the world? What happens when she refuses to be quiet?

Director Blanche McIntyre is joined by an artistic team that includes set and Costume Designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, composer Therese Strasser, casting director Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Jeannette Nelson, associate set designer Joseph Bisat Marshall and staff director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb

Playing in the Dorfman theatre until 21 November 2026, press performance on Thursday 15 October 2026.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 16 Hrs 49 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming