Photos: Anne-Marie Duff and More in SOME WOMAN at the National Theatre
Performances will continue in the Dorfman theatre until 21 November 2026.
The National Theatre has released all new production photos for Some Woman, a new play by Helen Edmundson (Small Island), directed by Blanche McIntyre (Tartuffe). Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) plays Julie Robson in the world premiere in the Dorfman theatre until 21 November 2026.
Joining Anne-Marie Duff are Grace Doherty as Ginny, Ioanna Kimbook as Celia & DC Healy, Tobi King-Bakare as Nathan, Tom McCall as DS Woods, Daniel Millar as Mr Dunster, Hannah Onslow as Kate, Geoffrey Streatfeild as Richard and Stephen Wight as Mr Blake.
Julie Robson is used to being overlooked. At work, at home, everywhere in between. But when an encounter on a station platform goes wrong and all eyes are suddenly on Julie, something shifts within her and she feels compelled to make a stand.
What happens when an ordinary woman pits herself against the forces that shape the world? What happens when she refuses to be quiet?
Director Blanche McIntyre is joined by an artistic team that includes set and Costume Designer Robert Jones, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, movement director Lucie Pankhurst, sound designers Ben and Max Ringham, composer Therese Strasser, casting director Martin Poile CDG, voice coach Jeannette Nelson, associate set designer Joseph Bisat Marshall and staff director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb
Playing in the Dorfman theatre until 21 November 2026, press performance on Thursday 15 October 2026.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Tom McCall (DS Woods)
Tobi King-Bakare (Nathan)
Stephen Wight (Mr Blake)
Cast
Ioanna Kimbook (Celia) and Anne-Marie Duff (Julie)
Ioanna Kimbook (Celia) and Anne-Marie Duff (Julie)
Hannah Onslow (Kate), Tobi King-Bakare (Nathan) and Anne-Marie Duff (Julie)
Hannah Onslow (Kate)
Hannah Onslow (Kate) and Grace Doherty (Ginny)
Grace Doherty (Ginny) and Tobi King-Bakare (Nathan)
Geoffrey Streatfeild (Richard)
Geoffrey Streatfeild (Richard) and Anne-Marie Duff (Julie)
Daniel Millar (Mr Dunster)
Anne-Marie Duff (Julie), Tom McCall (DS Woods) and Ioanna Kimbook (DC Healy)
Anne-Marie Duff (Julie) and Grace Doherty (Ginny)
Anne-Marie Duff (Julie) and Grace Doherty (Ginny)
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