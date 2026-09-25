Photos: Andrew Barth Feldman and More in Rehearsal For Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's NERO

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for NERO, currently in rehearsal ahead of its run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant this November. Check out the photos below!

Leading the cast are Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role, joined by Stephen Carlile as ‘Seneca’ and Sally Dexter as ‘Agrippina’. The company also features Nabi Brown as ‘Octavia’, Waylon Jacobs as ‘Tigellinus, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as ‘Poppea’, Timo Tatzber as ‘Britannicus’ and Liam Wrate as ‘Narcissus’.

With book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik, NERO is directed by Lindsay Posner. NERO will play at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London from Monday 2 November to Saturday 5 December 2026, with a press night on Friday 6 November.

From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.

Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.

With Duncan Sheik's soaring contemporary score, Steven Sater's poetic storytelling and visionary direction from Lindsay Posner, NERO transforms one of history's greatest myths into an epic theatrical event.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 15 Hrs 49 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming