Photos: Andrew Barth Feldman and More in Rehearsal For Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's NERO
NERO will play at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London from Monday 2 November to Saturday 5 December 2026.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for NERO, currently in rehearsal ahead of its run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant this November. Check out the photos below!
Leading the cast are Andrew Barth Feldman in the title role, joined by Stephen Carlile as ‘Seneca’ and Sally Dexter as ‘Agrippina’. The company also features Nabi Brown as ‘Octavia’, Waylon Jacobs as ‘Tigellinus, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as ‘Poppea’, Timo Tatzber as ‘Britannicus’ and Liam Wrate as ‘Narcissus’.
With book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik, NERO is directed by Lindsay Posner. NERO will play at Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London from Monday 2 November to Saturday 5 December 2026, with a press night on Friday 6 November.
From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.
Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.
With Duncan Sheik's soaring contemporary score, Steven Sater's poetic storytelling and visionary direction from Lindsay Posner, NERO transforms one of history's greatest myths into an epic theatrical event.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
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