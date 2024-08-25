Photos: A LONG GOODBYE at Hackney Empire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production images have been released for A Long Goodbye; Yamin Choudury’s last Artistic Development Programme as Artistic Director at Hackney Empire.

On Saturday 14 August 2024, after just 10 days of rehearsals, over 50 young people aged 14 – 19 came together to perform an electrifying new piece of musical theatre.

Yamin Choudury said: “ADP never fails to take my breath away. The tenacity, audacity, and courage of these generations of young people, to put their trust in this astounding team, and to create a brand-new piece of musical theatre in just 10 days, serves as a vital reminder of just how critical what we do and who we are as an organisation will always be.

I’ve seen the programme from all sides, initially as a designer (I wasn’t very good), then as a practitioner, then producer, and for the last 6 years as the director. And from any angle, ADP is a joyous, riotous and unapologetic celebration of young people’s ideas, energies and voices.

The programme, and all of the young people who have made it what it is today, continue to inspire me just as much as when I met them for the first time. And after all these years they are what I will miss most – they are, and always will be, the heart of Hackney Empire.”

Yamin Choudury will depart Hackney Empire in September, and Keith Khan will become the venue’s new Creative Director.

Photo: Fabrice Bourgelle

Comments