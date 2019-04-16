Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For ANNA at National Theatre

Anna and Hans are married, in love and moving up in the world - but it is a world ruled by suspicion. Who can be trusted when everyone is listening? Can we ever escape our past?

Phoebe Fox (Twelfth Night, A View from the Bridge) performs the role of Anna and is cast alongside Paul Bazely as Hans. Also joining the cast are Michael Gould, Diana Quick, Lara Rossi alongside Nathalie Armin, Max Bennett, Jamie Bradley, Georgia Landers and Dwane Walcott.

Created by Ella Hickson (The Writer), Ben and Max Ringham with story by Ella Hickson and composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham,Natalie Abrahami (Machinal) directs this tense new thriller which uses individual audio headsets to give the audience intimate access to events as they unfold over one evening. Set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, lighting design by Jon Clark and movement direction by Anna Morrissey.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





