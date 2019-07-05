Photo Flash: First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Jul. 5, 2019  

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat plays a strictly limited 11-week season at the London Palladium, directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Miss Saigon).

Sheridan Smith (Narrator), Jason Donovan (Pharaoh), Jac Yarrow (Joseph), Michael Pickering (Simeon) and Richard Carson (Reuben) lead the cast of the new staging, which marks 50 years since the piece was first released as a concept album.

The adult cast is completed by Femi Akinfolarin, Casey Al-Shaqsy, JR Ballantyne, Lydia Bannister, Thalia Burt, Michael Cortez, Vanessa Fisher, Ahmed Hamad, Blythe Jandoo, Matt Krzan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Billy Mitchell, Georgina Parkinson, Emily Ann Potter, Matthew Rowland, Harriet Samuel-Grey, Carl Spencer, Joshua Steel, Hannah Taylor and Jack Wilcox.

See production photographs below by Tristram Kenton!

