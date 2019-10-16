Photo Flash: First Look at [BLANK] at the Donmar Warehouse
Alice Birch's heartbreaking new play reaches across society to explore the impact of the criminal justice system on women and their families.
From 100 unnamed scenes, this theatrical provocation challenges the director Maria Aberg to construct an entirely unique production. [BLANK] celebrates the 40th anniversary of Clean Break, the leading theatre company working with women affected by the criminal justice system.
Full casting includes Ayesha Antoine, Shona Babayemi, Sophia Brown, Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Lucy Edkins, Zaris-Angel Hator, Zainab Hasan, Joanna Horton, Thusitha Jayasundera, Petra Letang, Leah Mondesir-Simmonds, Kate O'Flynn, Ashna Rabheru, Jemima Rooper and Taya Tower.
Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks
Zainab Hasan and Thusitha Jayasundera
Shona Babayemi and Jemima Rooper
Shona Babayemi and Jackie Clune
Shona Babayemi and Jemima Rooper
Jemima Rooper and company
Ayesha Antoine and company
Jackie Clune, Joana Horton, and company
Grace Doherty and Leah Mondesir Simmonds
Leah Mondesir Simmonds
Zaris Angel Hator and Taya Tower