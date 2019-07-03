Photo Flash: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

A Midsummer Night's Dream (until 27 July) returns to the theatre for the first time in seven years in a new production directed by Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of the Citizens Theatre, Glasgow.

Shakespeare's fantastical fable of desire, confusion, jealousy and growing up. Through live music, playful adventure and physical invention, see the lovers' world transformed into a place of magic, laughter and healing, as we journey into the woods.

The cast includes Remy Beasley, Gabrielle Brooks, Liz Crowther, Michael Elcock, Kieran Hill, Matthew James Hinchliffe, Amber James, Myra McFadyen, Mei Mac, Lee Mengo, Joshua Miles, Pierro Niel-Mee, Tomi Ogbaro, Simon Oskarsson, Yana Penrose, Emily Rose-Salter, Gareth Snook and Susan Wokoma.

See production photographs below by Jane Hobson!





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You