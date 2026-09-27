Photo: First Look At Gaten Matarazzo And The Company of RENT
The production opened on 26 September at the Tom Stoppard Theatre.
A first look has been revealed for the new production of RENT, offering a glimpse at the cast in Jonathan Larson’s landmark musical. Check out the photo below!
The production stars Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo as Mark, Travis Ross as Roger, Alexa Lopez as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Olivier Award nominee Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel, and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny.
The cast is completed by Baylie Carson, Laura Delany, Ryesha Higgs, Montoya Holloway-Johnson, Rhys Hopkins, Shem Omari James, Hannah Macpherson, TJ Matara-Holloway, Ryan Nixon, Leah Vassell, James Wilkinson-Jones, and Kevin Yates.
Set in New York's East Village, RENT follows a group of young artists, musicians and friends, navigating love, ambition and creativity while trying to build lives on their own terms. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this iconic musical captures the joy, uncertainty and resilience of a generation determined to make every moment count. Featuring an unforgettable score and a story that continues to resonate, RENT is a powerful celebration of community, connection and a call to live every minute as if it were your last. No day but today.
Gaten Matarazzo and the company of RENT
RENT has music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson. It is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves. Set design is by David Woodhead, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, audio production and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, video design and cinematography by George Reeve and Nathan Amzi, make-up and hair design by Jackie Saundercock, UK Casting by Pearson Casting CSA, CDG, CDA and US Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA. The musical supervisor and orchestrator is Bill Sherman and the musical director and associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant, the associate director is Priya Patel Appleby and the dialect coach is Joe Trill.
This production of RENT is produced in the West End by Chris Harper Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Winkler & Smalberg and Julie Larson in association with the Hope Mill Theatre. RENT was originally produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and the New York Theatre Workshop.
RENT will be performing at the Tom Stoppard Theatre, St Martin's Lane, London from 26 September 2026. Tickets can be purchased at: www.rentthemusical.com
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