Performances of FORCE MAJEURE at Donmar Warehouse Cancelled Due to Covid-19 Cases in the Company

Due to cases of Covid-19 within the company, performances of FORCE MAJEURE Tuesday 14 - Thursday 16 December have been cancelled at Donmar Warehouse.

Donmar Warehouse shared:

"We are very disappointed, but the safety of our performers, staff and audiences is our priority."

Ticket holders for cancelled performances will receive communications from the Box Office.

The Donmar Warehouse is presenting Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy film Force Majeure starring Rory Kinnear (Tomas), Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry. The production, directed by Longhurst, was set to open on 16 December, and will run until 5 February 2021.

Tomas and Ebba are determined to have quality family time with their children, so they head to the Alps on a skiing trip.

But when disaster strikes, their family unit is tested to breaking point with hilarious and tragic consequences.

Ruben Östlund's award-winning comedy premièred at Cannes Film Festival in 2014, where it won the Jury Prize. In the Swedish Film Institute's Guldbagge Awards it won six awards including Best Film, and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards.