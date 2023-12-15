Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store

The Comedy Store has announced that Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, will be bringing their highly anticipated brand new improv show to London’s legendary Comedy Store for a weekly residency every Wednesday from 6 March 2024.

Expect an evening of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism as these two masters of Comedy Improvisation join forces to create cascades of laughter and joyful silliness.

“We are both thrilled to be appearing at the comedy store, where we first met on stage. For that reason, we’ve always regarded the comedy store with great fondness and look forward immensely to bringing our very funny improvised show to this iconic landmark venue” Paul Merton & Suki Webster

“I am thrilled and delighted to be welcoming Paul and Suki back to The Comedy Store. Paul and I have a long history of working together that goes right back to the early days of the Dean Street Store and this exciting new weekly project has Paul back where he belongs - on our stage.” Don Ward, The Comedy Store

Paul Merton is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as the hugely popular Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10 and he has co-starred with Suki in Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster for 2 series on Channel 5

Suki Webster is a founder member of Paul Merton's Impro Chums and has toured the world with them. She has also appeared in a West End run of One Word Improv with Eddie (Susie) Izzard. In 2021 & 2023 Suki co-starred in 2 series of Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster on Channel 5. My Obsession, a comedy drama series, which she wrote and starred in was aired on Radio 4 in June 2019. Other TV work includes Giles Wemmbley Hogg (BBC 2) and Ross Noble’s directorial debut The Catchment (Sky.) She has also written 5 documentaries for BBC TV.