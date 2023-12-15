Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store

Performances will run every Wednesday from 6 March 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens On London's West End
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

Paul Merton and Suki Webster Will Perform a Residency at The Comedy Store

The Comedy Store has announced that Paul Merton and Suki Webster, two of the UK’s leading improvisers, will be bringing their highly anticipated brand new improv show to London’s legendary Comedy Store for a weekly residency every Wednesday from 6 March 2024.

Expect an evening of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism as these two masters of Comedy Improvisation join forces to create cascades of laughter and joyful silliness.

“We are both thrilled to be appearing at the comedy store, where we first met on stage. For that reason, we’ve always regarded the comedy store with great fondness and look forward immensely to bringing our very funny improvised show to this iconic landmark venue” Paul Merton & Suki Webster

“I am thrilled and delighted to be welcoming Paul and Suki back to The Comedy Store. Paul and I have a long history of working together that goes right back to the early days of the Dean Street Store and this exciting new weekly project has Paul back where he belongs - on our stage.” Don Ward, The Comedy Store

Paul Merton is a resident guest on BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute and is an established face on TV shows such as the hugely popular Have I Got News For You, Room 101, Paul Merton Looks at Alfred Hitchcock (BBC4/2), Paul Merton’s Birth of Hollywood (BBC 2) and his travel series for Channel Five, Paul Merton’s Adventures which covered his travels in India, China and Europe. His Autobiography, Only When I Laugh reached the Sunday Times bestseller Top 10 and he has co-starred with Suki in Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster for 2 series on Channel 5 

Suki Webster is a founder member of Paul Merton's Impro Chums and has toured the world with them. She has also appeared in a West End run of One Word Improv with Eddie (Susie) Izzard.  In 2021 & 2023 Suki co-starred in 2 series of Motorhoming with Paul Merton and Suki Webster on Channel 5.  My Obsession, a comedy drama series, which she wrote and starred in was aired on Radio 4 in June 2019.  Other TV work includes Giles Wemmbley Hogg (BBC 2) and Ross Noble’s directorial debut The Catchment (Sky.) She has also written 5 documentaries for BBC TV.  

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert Photo
Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert

Choirs from Merseyside and Halton come together for Christmas Concert

2
THATLL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour This Spring Photo
THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on UK Tour This Spring

That’ll Be The Day will embark on a tour across the UK this spring, completing its 38th year on the road. Learn more about the tour here!

3
Hit Pop Musical FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Has Landed In Greater Manc Photo
Hit Pop Musical FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD Has Landed In Greater Manchester For Christmas

HIT POP MUSICAL Fantastic Great Women Who Changed the World has arrived in Greater Manchester for Christmas. The cast visited Hazel Reeves' award-winning statue 'Rise Up, Women' before performing at The Lowry. The show runs until January 7th, 2024, marking the anniversary of the Representation of the People Act.

4
Theatre Green Book Announces Ambitious Future Plans Photo
Theatre Green Book Announces Ambitious Future Plans

Theatre Green Book UK announces ambitious future plans to support sustainable theatre practices and operations.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed! Video
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARMONY

Recommended For You