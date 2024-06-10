Patti LuPone Will Bring A LIFE IN NOTES to the London Coliseum in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patti LuPone will return to the UK for the first time since her triumphant Oliver Award-winning turn in Company, to perform her solo show Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes. The concert will take place at the London Coliseum on Sunday 16 February 2025 at 7.30pm and will be LuPone’s only concert in Europe in 2025. Tickets on sale 14 June at www.londoncoliseum.org.

For Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, Patti will perform an array of songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America. The songs range from her youth during the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roll scene of the 1950s, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent ’60s, to eventually achieving success with both career and family. The concert will be her biggest ever solo concert in the UK and marks her first London performance since her performance in Stephen Sondheim’s Company in the West End in 2018.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes is conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with music direction and arrangements by Joseph Thalken. Written by Jeffrey Richman.

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita. Her Olivier Award wins include ‘Best Actress in A Supporting Role’ in a Musical for Company and ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ for Les Misérables and The Cradle Will Rock. Her film work includes Beau is Afraid, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy and Witness. TV/Streaming work includes Hollywood, Pose, Mom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful (Critics Choice Award nomination), Girls, American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”), 30 Rock, Glee, Frasier (Emmy nominated) and four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABC’s Life Goes On. This fall, Miss LuPone will return to Broadway to co-star with Mia Farrow in Jen Silverman’s comedy The Roommate, directed by Jack O’Brien and will co-star in the new Marvel series Agatha All Along, on Disney+.”

