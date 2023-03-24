Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PETER PAN GOES WRONG Returns to the West End This Christmas

Performances run Thursday 23 November 2023 – Sunday 14 January 2024.

Mischief, creators of the multi award-winning sell-out success The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and the BBC TV comedy series The Goes Wrong Show, announce the return of Peter Pan Goes Wrong to the West End for 7 ½ weeks only at the Lyric Theatre this Christmas (Thursday 23 November 2023 - Sunday 14 January 2024, with a Gala Performance on Tuesday 28 November). Tickets go on sale via Mischief and the Box Office at www.PeterPanGoesWrongLive.com at 10am on Friday 24 March, with public on sale at 10am on Monday 27 March. Full casting will be confirmed at a later date.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong embarks on a UK tour from September 2023 and can currently be seen around the globe, with original members of the Mischief company now previewing on Broadway, officially opening on Wednesday 19 April.

Kenny Wax, Producer, today said: "What a wonderful day for Mischief, announcing a return to the West End over the Christmas holidays, as the original Mischief Company preview PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway. Whichever way you look at it, they must inadvertently be doing something right!".

Co-penned by Mischief's celebrated writing trio, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

Nominated for an Olivier Award for 'Best New Comedy' in 2016, Peter Pan Goes Wrong has enjoyed two West End seasons, a tour of Australia and New Zealand and two major UK tours. The production is currently previewing on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, playing for a strictly limited 16 and half week run. BBC One broadcast a one-hour version of the show on primetime television in December 2016, starring David Suchet as the guest narrator, watched by an audience of over six million worldwide.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins and sound by Ella Wahlstrom. Original music by Rob Falconer and Richard Baker. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. by arrangement with Mischief Worldwide Ltd.



