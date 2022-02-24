PALLADIUM PANTO Returns with JACK AND THE BEANSTALK December 2022

Palladium Panto will return this holiday season with the magical tale of Jack & the Beanstalk directed by Michael Harrison, beginning performances December 10 at the London Palladium.

According to The Daily Mail, the production is set to star Dawn French as Dame Trott, with a cast including Julian Clary, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, and more.

Priority tickets will go on sale this Monday, with general sale beginning on Tuesday morning,

When happy-go-lucky Jack is tempted into selling his family's beloved cow for a fistful of magic beans, he finds himself tangled in an adventure of epic proportions! Join Jack on his journey up an enchanted beanstalk as he tries to outwit a rampaging giant, all with the help of his mum.