Onsale Now: ADAM KAY - THIS IS GOING TO HURT...MORE at the Lyric Theatre

Oct. 03, 2023

The nation’s twelfth-favourite doctor returns to the West End, fresh from a record-breaking sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. This is Going to Hurt was a literary sensation, selling three million copies and becoming a multi-BAFTA-winning BBC series. Undoctored follows on from This is Going to Hurt, leaving audiences laughing and crying with Adam’s unique tales of life on and off the wards. It also contains the ‘degloving’ story because people ask for refunds if they don’t hear it.

‘Very funny and very moving – Adam Kay has done it again, the talented c***’ Charlie Brooker

Adam Kay - This Is Going To Hurt...More is at the Lyric Theatre from 23 - 28 November 2023




Recommended For You