Oasis Vs. Blur Play THE BATTLE is Aiming for the West End in 2025

Deadline has reported that a new play 'The Battle' John Niven, detailing the 1990s British band rivalry of Oasis vs. Blur, is heading to the West End.

Producer Simon Friend stated, "At the time in ‘95 the amazing thing was: you were either Blur or Oasis... Crazy stuff happened... You had couples breaking up over it, there was a lot of family strife and other crazy stuff. It was quite extraordinary just how deep into the zeitgeist it managed to reach that you had to be one or the other, you couldn’t be both, which to me, it feels like the subject of brilliant drama."

Negotiations are taking place with a director. The play will feature fictionalized portrayals of real-life band members Oasis' Noel and Liam Gallagher, and Blur’s Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree.

The production is aiming for 2025 which would coincide with the 30th anniversary of Blur’s album The Great Escape and the Oasis album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

An Oasis tour is set to launch in 2025 after 15 years apart.

