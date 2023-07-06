Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson.

Elaine (Kristin Scott Thomas) a reclusive and talented actress, disappears in mysterious circumstances. 30 years later, she finally feels ready to tell her story – summoning Kate, a young film executive (Lily James), to her remote Cornish home to assist with her glorious comeback.

But who really controls the stories we tell, and how we get to tell them? Will these women own their narrative, or will it be swept away from them at any given moment?

A story for our times, playing for a strictly limited season from 17 Oct – 23 Dec at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

