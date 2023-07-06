Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas

The show is at the Harold Pinter Theatre for ten weeks only

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson. 

Elaine (Kristin Scott Thomas) a reclusive and talented actress, disappears in mysterious circumstances. 30 years later, she finally feels ready to tell her story – summoning Kate, a young film executive (Lily James), to her remote Cornish home to assist with her glorious comeback.

But who really controls the stories we tell, and how we get to tell them? Will these women own their narrative, or will it be swept away from them at any given moment? 

A story for our times, playing for a strictly limited season from 17 Oct – 23 Dec at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Lyonesse is at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 17 October - 23 December 2023





RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A

BWW caught up with The Hairy Godmothers to chat about bringing Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody and WET to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Chloe Radcliffe Q&A

BWW caught up with Chloe Radcliffe to chat about bringing Cheat to the 2023 Edinburgh festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Avital Ash Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Avital Ash Q&A

BWW catches up with Avital Ash to chat about bringing Avital Ash Workshops Her Suicide Note to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
Cast Revealed For FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN at Bath Theatre Royal Photo
Cast Revealed For FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN at Bath Theatre Royal

Adam Blanshay Productions and Norel Productions have announced full casting for Jean-Philippe Daguerre’s Farewell Mister Haffmann, the English language world première of one of France’s most successful new plays.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Professional Cast for National Theatre's THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLDVictoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Professional Cast for National Theatre's THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLD
Now On Sale: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at The Phoenix TheatreNow On Sale: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at The Phoenix Theatre
Full Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida TheatreFull Cast Announced for World Premiere of Sam Holcroft's A MIRROR at the Almeida Theatre
PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West EndPRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX

Recommended For You