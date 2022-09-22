Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nottingham Playhouse Production of CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY Has Been Filmed For Cinema Release

The production will be in cinemas nationwide on 27 November and 1 December.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 22, 2022  

The Nottingham Playhouse production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, adapted by Mark Gatiss and directed by Adam Penford, is being released in cinemas nationwide on 27 November and 1 December. Tickets are available to buy from christmascarolcinema.com.

Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who) stars as Jacob Marley in his own retelling of Dickens' classic winter ghost story, A Christmas Carol, alongside Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire, The Crown, The Iron Lady) as Scrooge.

Mark Gatiss said: "As the year turns again it's a real joy to be bringing A Christmas Carol To a whole new audience. I fulfilled a lifelong ambition in bringing the show to the stage, at the wonderful Nottingham Playhouse and the extraordinary Ally Pally. Now it's time for cinemas to get in on the fun of our darkly delicious, ghostly Christmas treat. God bless us. Every one!"

The Nottingham Playhouse production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story was filmed live for cinemas during the 2021 stage run at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre. Directed for the screen by Matt Hargraves and co-produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Fiery Angel, Trafalgar Releasing, Eilene Davidson Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions, it is being screened in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said: 'Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a perennial favourite for the festive season and we're delighted to bring this cinematic and entertaining adaptation by Mark Gatiss, filmed especially for the big screen, to cinema audiences nationwide.'

This powerful tale of life, love, loss and redemption is as relevant today as when it was first published 179 years ago.

It's a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he'll have to face three more eerie encounters...

For more information about where you can see A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story on the big screen please visit: christmascarolcinema.com

The Nottingham Playhouse production of A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story is presented by Eleanor Lloyd Productions and Eilene Davidson Productions in association with Gavin Kalin Productions and Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Curve Announces Black History Month Programme 2022Curve Announces Black History Month Programme 2022
September 21, 2022

Curve has announced a programme of performances, events and free activities to mark Black History Month this October.
Photos: First Look At Anthony Neilson's THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA At Theatre Royal Stratford EastPhotos: First Look At Anthony Neilson's THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA At Theatre Royal Stratford East
September 21, 2022

Theatre Royal Stratford East today releases production images for Anthony Neilson’s poignant and comical delve into the nature of mental illness, The Wonderful World of Dissocia, directed by Emma Baggott.
Staged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in NovemberStaged West End Concert of 42 BALLOONS to be Presented at the Vaudeville Theatre in November
September 21, 2022

Award winning producers Andy and Wendy Barnes from Global Musicals, together with Kevin McCollum from Alchemation will present a series of staged concert performances of new musical 42 Balloons by Jack Godfrey. The concerts will be staged at the Vaudeville Theatre on Monday 14 November, Monday 21 November and Monday 28 November.
Photos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre BoltonPhotos: First Look at THE BOOK THIEF World Premiere at the Octagon Theatre Bolton
September 21, 2022

The Octagon Theatre Bolton is presenting the world premiere of The Book Thief through Saturday 15th October 2022. This spellbinding production is based on Markus Zusak’s worldwide best-selling novel and follows courageous young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery in 1930s Nazi-Germany. Get a first look at photos here!
Tamasha Announces First Full Season Under New LeadershipTamasha Announces First Full Season Under New Leadership
September 21, 2022

Tamasha reveals a rich programme of live and digital theatre from autumn 2022 into spring 2023 - the first full season since Artistic Director Pooja Ghai and Executive Director/CEO Valerie Synmoie have been leading the company.