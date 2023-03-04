Nicholas Hytner Teases Possible UK Return of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Starring James Corden

In an interview with Deadline, Director Nicholas Hytner suggested that James Corden is eyeing a return to his Tony-winning role in One Man, Two Guvnors in the UK as he wraps up his The Late Late Show hosting duties in April.

According to the article, the production could open at the Bridge or in the West End in late 2023 or early 2024.

"We're nudging that into place at the moment," Hytner said.

Corden will host his final Late Late Show on Thursday, April 27. Since Corden took over as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW on March 23, 2015, the series has been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, including "Outstanding Variety Talk Series" in four consecutive years.

Read the original story on Deadline.

About James Corden

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning host, writer, and producer; a Tony Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated actor; and a multiple BAFTA Award winner.

James hosted "The 70th Annual Tony® Awards" on CBS in 2016, which drew 8.7 million viewers, the highest viewership in 15 years, and garnered him the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Special Class Program." He also hosted "The 73rd Annual Tony Awards" on CBS, in 2018 and was nominated for an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Variety Special (Live)."

On stage, Corden starred in the acclaimed comedic play "One Man, Two Guvnors," which he first performed at The National Theatre in London and then on Broadway. His performance garnered him the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play." He is also well known for playing "Timms" in Nick Hytner's "The History Boys" on Broadway and in his 2016 feature film adaptation.

In film, Corden recently starred in Ryan Murphy's "The Prom," opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and received a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy." The film was nominated for the 2021 Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy" and the 2021 GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Film - Wide Release."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski