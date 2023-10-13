New Date Added For GRIEF...A COMEDY at Soho Theatre

There will be a matinee performance on 9th November at 2.30pm.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

New Date Added For GRIEF...A COMEDY at Soho Theatre

Alison Larkin is returning to Soho Theatre with this ‘improbably funny, life-affirming’ show about love, loss and hope. The first night (Monday 6th November) sold out almost instantly so Soho Theatre has added a new date for the show – a matinee performance of ‘Grief… a Comedy’ on 9th November at 2.30pm.

The British writer and comedian avoided love for most of her adult life, perhaps a hangover from the experience of being adopted, Alison was terrified of abandonment. She said: “The key to dealing with a fear of abandonment is to date someone you don’t like so if they do leave you, it doesn’t matter. Either that or date someone no one else wants.” However, in her 50s Alison found true love for the first time with an Indian climate scientist who had also immigrated to the US. Then he died.

Then something wildly unexpected happened. Instead of wanting to hide under the bed and never come out, Alison found herself wanting to live and love more fully than ever before. When Archbishop Desmond Tutu found out about it, he insisted she write this show.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu said to Alison: “Most people would condemn themselves to a life of despair after something like this. You have found even more joy. You must do whatever you need to do to make sure this story is told as widely as possible. Tell jokes, sing songs - whatever - but tell it!" So, if you don’t like it, you can blame him.

The music is by Emmy award winning composer Gary Schreiner. UK premiere following sold-out US run.

 




New Date Added For GRIEF...A COMEDY at Soho Theatre
