New Cast Joins Prologue Company of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB will welcome new members to the show's Prologue Company from 3 February 2025. The new cast members will include James Hastings, Dak Mashava, Nethra Menon, Oluwatosin Omotosho and Kristin Wei Wong.

They join existing company members Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Joseph Hardy, Andrew Linnie, Jack William Parry and Jazmyn Raikes, who are continuing within the Prologue Company.

The cast is completed by Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter as The Emcee and double Olivier award nominee Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles (both joining Tuesday 28 January), with Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

CABARET recently celebrated the milestone of 1000 performances at the KIT KAT CLUB and is currently booking until Saturday 4 October 2025. kitkat.club

The Tony award winning Broadway production of CABARET opened in April last year at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre where it continues to play and currently stars Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.

Comments