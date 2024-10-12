Neurodivergent Theatre Company Exciting Stories to Present MOREAU in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Neurodivergent-led production company Exciting Stories has announced the premiere of the company's debut production. MOREAU is a bold new contemporary reimagining of the science fiction horror classic The Island of Dr Moreau by H.G. Wells, and will be performed at Drayton Arms Theatre, South Kensington.

The story follows a hospital patient struggling with his traumatic past. After becoming violent, he's given a choice: engage with therapy or be considered broken and dangerous. But dare he recall the horrors he endured on the island of Dr. Moreau?

A Bold, Contemporary Adaptation: Like the original novel, MOREAU examines power, control, and the consequences of tampering with nature, as we are introduced to a race of deformed monsters enslaved by an evil scientist who puts his needs above all else. However, this bold reimagining of H.G. Wells' classic tale shifts the focus from man versus nature, to explore trauma, therapy, rebellion and ultimately, hope. It also tackles contemporary issues such as identity and neurodiversity.

Ambitious yet personal, this epic new stage production - inspired by Grotowski's Poor Theatre, as well as Simon Stephen's recent production of Vanya (starring Andrew Scott) and Eddie Izzard's solo performance of Hamlet - uses just four actors performing sixteen speaking roles to take the audience on an inspiring adventure that includes a plane crash; a life raft lost at sea; a dark forest on a mysterious island; a dangerous escape attempt via an unstable electrical tower; animal vivisection, and much more…

Championing Neurodivergent Voices: Neurodivergent individuals - including those with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and more - face all kinds of barriers within the creative arts industries. Exciting Stories - the new London-based production company behind MOREAU - is dedicated to breaking down these obstacles, fostering an inclusive environment where neurodiversity is celebrated. As part of its dedication to creating innovative and compelling storytelling, Exciting Stories champions neurodivergent voices, enabling them to produce thought-provoking and authentic work across multiple platforms, including theatre, audio drama, and short films.

Exciting Stories' production of MOREAU therefore not only tells a powerful story about rebellion in support of those who are punished for being different - but the production also promotes neuro-inclusivity behind the scenes. The majority of the cast, creative team and Production Team are neurodivergent, clearly demonstrating that people with a so-called ‘disability' in no way limits their ability to create compelling drama.

In support of this, MOREAU is co-produced by CHUDATSI, an artist-academic collective dedicated to amplifying the stories of marginalised and misrepresented communities. Founded by individuals from these very groups, the collective sheds light on narratives often overlooked by mainstream culture. Spanning theatre, film, and publishing, CHUDATSI's work highlights underrepresented experiences, fostering solidarity and building inclusive communities. Their mission is to offer a platform where diverse voices are not only heard but also valued and celebrated.

“Phil's passion for cultural work and the importance of his neurodivergent identity has led him to initiate Exciting Stories, which will produce impactful and transformational cross-media work and activity. This promises to be a major initiative.” - Professor Richard Hand, University of East Anglia

“I'm thrilled to be working with Exciting Stories because their mission perfectly aligns with CHUDATSI's. We are committed to creating safe spaces for minority groups. Being neurodivergent myself, I understand the difficulties we face and the importance of having such safe spaces” - Finn Evans, Founder of CHUDATSI

Cast

Jimmy Roberts leads the production as EDWARD PRENDICK, the traumatised hospital patient desperate to fix his broken mind. Graduating from Manchester School of Theatre in 2022, Jimmy is an award-winning actor, filmmaker and writer, based in London. A main cast member of the popular Wild West immersive experience Phantom Peak in London, Jimmy received 5-star reviews for their performance in Rock, Paper, Scissors at The Hope Theatre earlier this year, and also won an award for their performance as Brutus in Julius Caesar in Harrow.

Olivia Revans plays THE DOCTOR, MOREAU, APE MAN, HELMAR and more. Olivia graduated from ArtsEd's MA Acting programme, where she appeared as Anya in The Cherry Orchard and Malvolio in Twelfth Night. Recent film credits include Clerical Error with London Film Jam, Surprise! with ARK Pictures, and Tell Me How You Really Feel with Central Film School. She has also directed various productions, including Compost at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Jack Simpson plays THE DIRECTOR, MONTGOMERY, LEOPARD MAN, CONSTANS and more. Jack graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a BA in Acting, where he performed as the title role in Coriolanus, William Hogarth in The Pool of Bethesda and Joe Keller in All My Sons. His theatre credits include War Horse for National Theatre Productions. Screen credits include Screw for STV / Channel 4 and Outlander for Leftbank Productions / Starz.

Natassha Fuentes plays THE HEALTHCARE ASSISTANT, M'LING, THE SAYER OF THE LAW, PUMA and more. Natassha is a Mexican actress, singer, and performer based in London. Currently studying for a BA in Drama and Performance at Birkbeck University of London, she has a background in musical theatre, performing in Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar, and Sugar, the Mexican adaptation of Some Like it Hot. Natassha will appear in The World's Most Evil Killers on Sky Crime.

Creative Team

This innovative new stage adaptation of the classic text is co-written by Phil Stewart (who also directs and co-produces) and H.S. Fernandez.

Phil Stewart is a London-based writer, actor, director and producer. Having previously worked primarily in audio drama and short films, MOREAU is his first play, both as a playwright and director. Graduating from the University of East Anglia with a degree in Film and Television Studies in 2021, he is a lifelong fan of classic science fiction horror movies, drawing inspiration from works like Quatermass, Children of the Damned and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. He is also the founder of neurodivergent-focused production company Exciting Stories.

Phil's co-writer H.S. Fernandez is a Swedish playwright, director and acting instructor based in Finland. Sven has written six plays across several genres, including two dystopian sci-fi dramas - The Flower Girl in 2017, and The Year of The Fool in 2019 - which were performed in sold-out theatres in Espoo and Helsinki in Finland. His next play, 48 Nights in Helsinki, is a romantic drama due to be performed in 2025.

MOREAU is co-produced by Finn Evans. Finn is a Bulgarian writer, director and producer with a background in theatre and film. Graduating from the University of East Anglia with an MA in Theatre Directing in 2023, his debut play Real Boy - which he wrote, directed and produced - was nominated for best original script at the Barcelona Indie Awards. He wrote, directed and produced the award-winning short film Glow in 2021, and also co-produced the low-budget feature Lesbian Vampires in Outer Space and short films Loathing and With Concrete at Sea. He is the founder of the award-winning production company CHUDATSI, for which he was a finalist in the Freemen's Award for Business Opportunity at the Young Norwich Creative Entrepreneur Awards.

Charlie Sykes is the production's Dramaturg. Charlie is a neurodivergent writer and performer based in Leeds, working across theatre, music, poetry, and film. Graduating from the University of East Anglia with a degree in Film & Television Studies, they worked as Script Editor and 1st AD for Amethyst Productions, going on to produce music videos for local bands. Charlie is also a musician and singer-songwriter, playing bass at open mic nights in Leeds. They also perform punk performance poetry and write short stories. They are currently studying MA in Film Studies at Leeds University.

Rob Carey Elwood is the Assistant Director for the show. Rob is a director, dramaturg and writer from the Republic of Ireland. Graduating from University College Cork with a degree in Theatre, University of Galway with Masters in Playwriting, and LAMDA with a Masters in Directing, Rob is interested in creating accessible yet experimental theatre. Most recently, Rob directed Edna Walsh's The Small Things at The Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond. His next project will be a devised piece exploring childhood innocence.

The Movement Director for MOREAU is Luca Villa, an Italian choreographer, director and movement director. He currently works at Theater Nordhausen in Germany, where has choreographed Turandot, and was assistant director/choreographer for La Cage Aux Folles and Carmen. Luca is one of the founders of Theatre Turnings in Milan, where he has directed and choreographed Always in Rimini, as well as pieces for Salvatore LaRussa Dance Theatre and Mark DeGarmo Dance Festival, both in New York City. Other choreography credits include The Wizard of Oz for Thin Air Theatre Company in Colorado; Neutrality at Teatro LATEA in New York; and A Little Night Music and Rock of Ages at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center in New York. Later this year, Luca will choreograph a new production of The Taming of the Shrew in collaboration with directors Emma Denson and Chris Moran.

Maria-Helena Farah is the show’s Production Designer. Dedicated to both artistic vision and technical precision, Maria-Helena Farah is a versatile and innovative production designer specialising in immersive experiences and abstract spaces. After graduating from the Arts University Bournemouth with a degree in Costume and Performance Design, she worked on numerous productions, including Dorian Gray for Doppelgänger Productions, as well as designing the large-scale production Freedom Bread and Peace for the Arts Festival by the Sea. She also has skills in scenic painting, having worked for production company Splinter Scenery in Manchester, and Gifford’s Circus on Moon Songs.

The Lighting Designer is Connor Divers. Connor is a British theatre technician who has been in the industry since 2018. Starting work for venues in the northwest, he has since designed the lighting for the fringe show Ancora Rimini at Punto Zero, Italy, and worked as a technical stage manager on the NW tour of The Possibility of Colour and the national tour of Camp Phoenix. He has a BA in Film Production from the University of Salford, and is a lighting technician for Chichester Festival Theatre.

Bernardo Hita is the Sound Designer. Bernardo is a Brazilian Sound Designer and Musician based in London. After graduating from the University of Hertfordshire with a degree in Music and Sound Design Technology, Bernardo has worked on numerous podcasts and short films, including the long-running podcast Metaphorically Speaking, and the award-winning short horror film Bonnie & Orville and Patch. He’s also worked in live music as a sound and lighting technician for bands and DJs as well as small conventions.

