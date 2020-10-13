Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theatre's WAR HORSE Returns to Cinemas Next Month

The run kicks off on Wednesday, November 11, in honor of Remembrance Day.

Oct. 13, 2020  

The National Theatre's production of War Horse is headed back to cinemas! The run kicks off on Wednesday, November 11, in honor of Remembrance Day.

Find out where it will be playing and purchase tickets at https://www.ntlive.com/.

Based on the a??beloved novel by Michael Morpurgo, adapted by Nick Stafford
In association with a??the award-winning Handspring Puppet Company

The critically acclaimed and international smash-hit play War Horse returns to cinemas this November to mark Remembrance Day.

At the outbreak of World War One, Albert's beloved horse, Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

Now seen by more than 8 million people around the world, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-size puppets by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage.


