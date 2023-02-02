Michelle Brasier's AVERAGE BEAR Announced At Soho Theatre, 6- 11 March 2023

After sell-out runs across Australia and at the Edinburgh Festival, award-winning comedian, singer, and actor, Michelle Brasier (as seen on Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun) is delighted to bring her Melbourne International; Comedy Festival Award nominated, critically acclaimed show to Soho Theatre from Mon 6 - Sat 11 Mar 2023.

If you knew you had less time than the average bear - how would you spend it?

Average Bear is comedy, but it's also heartbreaking as Michelle intertwines music and humour with the stark reality of living in the shadows of a hereditary and life-shortening illness, one that has already brought tragedy to members of her family. Michelle is here for a good time, but she does not know if she's here for a long time. And the odds are not in her favour.

Poignant and hilarious, Michelle tells her story, whilst simultaneously weaving in the fictional story of Average, a bear with a problematic fear of hibernation.

Average Bear yo-yos between grief and joy whilst reminding audiences that life is that life is too long to 'to take seriously and it's far too short to waste.

On the other side of the world, Michelle Brasier is fast becoming a household name. She is a core/lead cast member of 'We Interrupt This Broadcast' on channel 7, and she voices several characters in 'Koala Man', the new adult animated comedy series, alongside Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook and Jemaine Clement (Fox/Disney / streams on Disney plus). She was also a main cast member of Shaun Micallef's 'Mad As Hell' on ABC. Michelle is a long-term collaborator with comedy group extraordinaire, Aunty Donna and featured in both 'Aunty Donna's Big Ol House Of Fun' on Netflix and new series, 'Aunty Donna's Coffee CafÃ©' on ABC. Michelle is also known to UK comedy fans as one half of the comedy two-hander Double Denim, alongside Laura Frew.