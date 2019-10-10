Mazz Murray And Jerome Pradon Complete The Cast Of Rogers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA At Cadogan Hall

Take Two Theatricals and Club 11 London have announced Mazz Murray as Madame and Jérôme Pradon as Sebastian in the UK premiere of Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA in concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 20 October 2020.

They join the previously announced Christine Allado (Prince of Egypt, Hamilton and In The Heights) who will star as Ella with Jodie Jacobs (Unexpected Joy, Bananaman and Lizzie) as Charlotte, Dean John-Wilson (Cruel Intentions, The King & I and Aladdin) as Jean-Michel, Cedric Neal (Back To The Future, The View UpStairs and Motown The Musical) as Lord Pinkleton, Dianne Pilkington (Only Fools and Horses, Young Frankenstein and Wicked) as Marie, Zoë Rainey (Kiss Me Kate, An American in Paris and MAMMA MIA!) as Gabrielle and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Winner of the 2019 Stage Debut Award) as Prince Topher.

Joining them from the LMTO chorus are Christopher Cameron, Charlotte Clitherow, Abigail Earnshaw, Benjamin Froehlich, Charlotte Kennedy, Richard James-King, Jade Marvin, Matt McDonald, Chris McGuigan, Mia Michaud, Sam Oladeinde, Michael Robert-Lowe, Justine Saville, Katie Shearman, Joe Thompson-Oubari and Lizzie Wofford.

Mazz Murray is currently starring as Donna Sheridan in MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in the West End. Her previous theatre credits include nine years as Killer Queen in We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Mama Morton in Chicago (Phoenix Theatre), Tanya in Mamma Mia! (Novello Theatre), Mabel in Fame (Victoria Palace), Grandma Bertha in Pippin (Bridewell Theatre) and Dusty Springfield in A Girl Called Dusty (Duke of York's Theatre). On television, she has appeared in EastEnders and Footballers' Wives, and on film in John Boorman's Hope & Glory and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She has toured with Earth Wind & Fire and Billy Ocean as part of the band Woman the Band, and with Il Divo as a solo artist. Her debut solo album, Midnight Mazz, was released in 2018.

Jérôme Pradon has had a huge amount of success as an actor both in the UK and his native country, France. His UK theatre credits include Chris in the original production of Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Leon Czolgosz in Assassins (Derby Playhouse), Guillaume in the original production of Martin Guerre (Prince Edward Theatre), Aragorn in Lord of the Rings (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), the Man in Whistle Down the Wind (Aldwych Theatre) and Javert in Les Misérables (Palace Theatre). Jerome received an Olivier Award Nomination for his roles in Pacific Overtures (Donmar Warehouse). Most recently, he appeared as Ivan in Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Playhouse Theatre), Louis Braille in Braille (Charing Cross Theatre) and George in Aspects of Love (Hope Mill Theatre/Southwark Playhouse).

Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA is the Tony Award-winning musical from the creators of South Pacific and The Sound of Music that has delighted American audiences with its contemporary take on the classic fairy tale. The semi-staged concert, directed by Johnathan O'Boyle (The View Upstairs, Hair, Aspects of Love, Pippin), will feature some of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside a hilarious and romantic new book by Tony Award-nominee Douglas Carter Beane, as well as some new characters and surprising twists.

Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella was twice remade, first in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and then again in 1997 featuring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The original Broadway production opened in 2013.

CINDERELLA will have musical direction will be by Freddie Tapner with a 21-piece orchestra featuring the London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO), dramaturgy by Victoria Saxton and projection design by George Reeve.

CINDERELLA is produced by Brian Zeilinger & Jack Maple for Take Two Theatricals and Darren Bell for Club 11 London and is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals.





