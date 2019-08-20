Matthew Bourne's ROMEO & JULIET Comes To Cinemas Nationwide On 22 October

More2Screen has announced that New Adventures' stunning new 5-star production of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet will be screened in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Tuesday 22 October.

Matthew Bourne commented: 'I'm thrilled that New Adventures' brand-new production of Romeo and Juliet will be in cinemas across the UK from 22 October. We have been overwhelmed by the fantastic response to the work during our tour and felt we couldn't miss this opportunity to share it with as many people as possible across the UK and around the world. This timeless story of forbidden love, repressed emotions and teenage discovery is no better told than by the young, and I have been refreshed and inspired by what this team of young dancers and artists have brought to Shakespeare's classic tale of tragic conflict and young love.'



This passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic story of love and conflict is set in the not-too-distant future in 'The Verona Institute'. Here 'difficult' young people are mysteriously confined by a society that seeks to divide and crush their youthful spirit and individuality. The two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. Filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London especially for cinemas, Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet stars Cordelia Braithwaite as Juliet, Paris Fitzpatrick as Romeo, Dan Wright as Tybalt and Ben Brown as Mercutio.

Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne's trademark storytelling, the UK's brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company, with direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra conducted by Brett Morris.



Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet is directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon and produced by Illuminations. It is being screened in cinemas worldwide by More2Screen, a leading Event Cinema distributor based in London.



This cinema release would not have been possible without the support of the following partners: New Adventures, Arts Council England, Bradford Theatres, Birmingham Hippodrome, Curve Theatre, Sadler's Wells, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Mayflower Theatre.



For more information and to book cinema tickets visit: RomeoAndJulietInCinemas.com







Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You