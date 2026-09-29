Marissa Jaret Winokur Will Direct THE RADIUM GIRLS in London in 2027

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Marissa Jaret Winokur will direct The Radium Girls in London next year! Written by Amanda D'Archangelis, Sami Horneff, and Lisa Mongillo, performances will run 20 March - 8 May 2027 at Southwark Playhouse Borough.

It’s 1920s New Jersey, and Olive, Helen and Frances have just landed the jobs of their dreams. At the United States Radium Corporation, the wages are good, the work is glamorous and the girls get to paint watch dials with the miracle element of the age: radium. What could possibly go wrong?

Beneath the shimmering façade of the factory, the Corporation is hiding a deadly secret. Soon, aching bones go unexplained, whispers from the factory floor begin to spread, and Olive starts seeing ghostly figures lurking in the shadows. When she realises that the radium itself may be responsible for the mysterious illnesses plaguing the workers, Olive sets out to expose the Corporation’s deadly lie … and, together with her friends, give the people at the top a taste of their own poison.

Inspired by the real stories of the radium dial painters of the 1920s, The Radium Girls is a darkly comic, horror-infused new musical about friendship, ambition, corporate greed and the young women who refused to stay quiet. With biting wit and a fresh new score, it’s a story of friendship, fury and the fight to make the truth glow.

About Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for originating the role of Tracy Turnblad in Broadway’s Hairspray. She previously appeared on Broadway in Grease and later returned to Hairspray in 2008 and 2009, reprising the role at the Hollywood Bowl in 2011. In 2025, Winokur returned to the stage as Mrs. Taylor in Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center Off-Broadway.

Her screen credits include American Beauty, Never Been Kissed, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Scary Movie, Beautiful Girl, Fever Pitch and Shrek the Halls. Her television credits include Stacked, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Moesha and Retired at 35. She hosted Dance Your Ass Off and co-hosted The Talk, and competed on Big Star Little Star and Celebrity Big Brother, winning the latter in 2018. She also hosted Off the Block with Ross and Marissa.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 13 Hrs 57 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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