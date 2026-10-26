Marisha Wallace, Janie Dee, and More Set For the Inaugural Great British Theatres Awards

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The line-up of leading names from across theatre, television and music has been announced for the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards, taking place at Central Hall Westminster on Monday 2nd November 2026. Celebrating the theatres and individuals who make a contribution to the UK's cultural life, the ceremony will bring together some of the industry's most recognisable faces to honour the nation's much-loved theatre buildings and the communities they serve.

Joining previously announced host, West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace, will be an impressive roster of award presenters including: three-time Olivier Award winner and acclaimed playwright James Graham; Olivier Award-winning actress Janie Dee; actor and musician Gary Kemp; celebrated stage and screen actress Siobhan Redmond; musical theatre star Tobias Turley; West End leading lady and Musical Con co-founder Shanay Holmes; acclaimed stage and screen actor Hammed Animashaun; and Zoë Armer, a recent winner of The Stage Debut Awards alongside other stars joining the evening.

One of Britain's most celebrated contemporary playwrights, James Graham, whose acclaimed work includes Dear England, Quiz and This House, will present the Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising Julie Hesmondhalgh's important work as an advocate for theatre.

Olivier Award-winning actress Janie Dee, whose distinguished career spans the West End, Broadway and beyond, will present the Great Green Theatre Award, recognising theatres leading the way in environmental responsibility and sustainability. Dee herself is a passionate advocate for greener theatre-making, championing the importance of environmental awareness within the performing arts.

They will be joined by Ambassadors of Theatres Trust Gary Kemp, acclaimed songwriter, musician and actor, best known as a founding member of Spandau Ballet, alongside Siobhan Redmond, whose extensive stage and screen career has seen her become one of Britain's most respected performers.

Also presenting will be Tobias Turley, the musical theatre performer who won ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream and is currently starring in High School Musical at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and Zoë Armer, recognised for her exciting emergence as a new talent on the British stage.

The impressive line-up of presenters also features Shanay Holmes, acclaimed West End performer whose credits include Nancy in Oliver! and the recent production of Fame at Theatre Royal Plymouth, and Hammed Animashaun, BAFTA-nominated actor whose credits include Black Ops, A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Bridge Theatre and Sky's Saturday Night Live UK.

Host Marisha Wallace, one of musical theatre's most powerhouse voices, known for shows including Dreamgirls, Waitress and Cabaret, will take to the stage for a special performance. Audiences will also be treated to Keziah Ibe, who will perform the beloved My Fair Lady classic I Could Have Danced All Night from Chichester Festival Theatre's acclaimed production, with the theatre nominated for both the Great New Build and Great Green Theatre awards. Fellow nominee Polka Theatre, shortlisted for the Great Community Connection and Great Public Space awards, will give audiences an exclusive preview performance from its upcoming production of Peter Pan. This new musical reimagining of the much-loved story features original songs performed live by award-winning vocalists, beatboxers and rappers.

The evening's musical performances will be under the direction of Rob Eckland who has worked with artists such as Cher, Robbie Williams and Michael Bublé, conducted the BBC Concert Orchestra, been on the Music Team for X: Factor and Britain's Got Talent, arranged for Amazon Christmas and Coca-Cola, and worked on shows in the West End such as Back To The Future, Motown and Dreamgirls.

Ryan McLean and Melanie Demetriou will be providing British Sign Language interpretation throughout the ceremony.

The inaugural Great British Theatres Awards form part of Theatres Trust's 50th anniversary celebrations, marking five decades of championing the UK's theatres and the communities that depend on them. Following nearly 200 nominations from across the country, the awards will recognise excellence in categories spanning architecture, renovation, sustainability, community engagement and placemaking, shining a spotlight on the remarkable work taking place in theatres of every size and scale.

The winners will be revealed at the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards ceremony at Central Hall Westminster on Monday 2nd November 2026.

Great British Theatres Awards are produced by Green Room Ents Ltd in partnership with Theatres Trust.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 16 Hrs 21 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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