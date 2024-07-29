Marcus Brigstocke's THE RED Will Be Available on Original Online in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marcus Brigstocke's critically acclaimed play The Red will return to Original Theatre's digital streaming platform Original Online from Friday 2 August at 5pm for members, both new and existing, and then on general release (including rentals) from Friday 9 August at 5pm (originaltheatre.com/productions/the-red).

Benedict's dad loved wine. He loved collecting it, drinking it and found sharing it with friends and family was an act of love. Benedict was a teenage alcoholic. He's been sober now for 25 years. On the day of his father's funeral, Benedict receives an unsettling final bequest: a bottle of exceptionally fine red wine. Will he drink one final toast to his father?

The Red is written and directed by Marcus Brigstocke, stars real-life father and son Bruce Alexander (A Touch of Frost) and Sam Alexander (Royal Shakespeare Company), is directed for film by Charlotte Peters, designed by Alex Marker and features sound and composition by Max Pappenheim.

Originally commissioned for BBC Radio 4 and winner of the BBC Audio Drama Award 2018 for Best Single Drama, Marcus Brigstocke's compelling drama of family and addiction is based on his own recovery. The 2019 stage production had acclaimed runs at Omnibus Theatre and 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Marcus Brigstocke is best known for his stand-up comedy and as a regular performer and writer on BBC Radio 4 including The Now Show, I've Never Seen Star Wars, The Brig Report and Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off. He has said of the filmed production: “The Red is a deeply personal piece of work for me. It is in large part my story. I am so proud that it has been such a success and hugely excited that it will be seen by even more people now! Sam and Bruce are just excellent in these roles and the fact that they are father and son brings a very special dimension to it all.”

See the booking page for trigger warnings (this does contain spoilers). Age guidance: 14+. Running time: 60 minutes. Closed captions are available.

ABOUT ORIGINAL THEATRE

Founded in 2004, Original Theatre has toured extensively all over the UK, introducing Original Online in 2020, producing several acclaimed online productions. In 2022, Original Theatre was awarded a Critics' Circle Theatre Award for exceptional theatre-making during the Covid lockdowns.

Recently staged shows: John Nicholson and Steve Canny's Olivier Award nominated The Time Machine – A Comedy, Torben Betts' Murder in the Dark, Jonathan Maitland's The Interview, Shomit Dutta's Stumped, Agatha Christie's The Mirror Crack'd, The End of the Night (a co-production with Park Theatre); Being Mr Wickham (UK & NYC); The Hound of the Baskervilles, A Splinter of Ice, The Croft, Sarah Waters' The Night Watch, Stephen Jeffreys' Valued Friends (a co-production with Rose Theatre Kingston); Torben Betts' Caroline's Kitchen (originally Monogamy); Alan Bennett's The Habit of Art (UK & NYC); Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, Frederick Knott's Wait Until Dark, Torben Betts' Invincible, Emlyn Williams' Night Must Fall, Terence Rattigan's Flare Path and the award-winning tours of Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong adapted by Rachel Wagstaff, with a new production of Birdsong touring from September 2024.

Online productions include Barnes' People; A Cold Supper Behind Harrods, The Shape of Things (UK/EU only), Tikkun Olam, The Fall, Miles, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, Viral, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon; and a growing library of behind-the-scenes documentaries, Q&As and other exclusive content with Original Backstage.

Since Original Online was created in March 2020:

• We have produced 17 digital theatre shows that have streamed online.

• We are streaming to over 57 countries including America, India, Canada and Australia.

• Our loyal viewers have streamed our work over 55,000 times online.

• We have over 45,500 users registered.

• We continue to develop and produce for both the stage and online.

