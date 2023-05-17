MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's Day

The new musical production Mrs. Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London will host a Gala performance supporting Comic Relief on Father's Day, Sunday 18 June 2023 at 3pm.

Funds will be raised by the production and its audiences through bucket collections and card reader donations as well as selected ticket sales for the special Gala performance, continuing Mrs. Doubtfire's friendship with Comic Relief, which included a performance on the BBC One Red Nose Day night of TV earlier this year.

About Comic Relief

Comic Relief uses the power of humour and popular culture to engage people to help others and raises money to support organisations working towards a just world free from poverty.

Their mission combines Comic and Relief. They believe that helping others can be easy and fun, even in the face of the challenges we encounter every day.

Everyone should be able to have a decent standard of living and to live life with dignity and respect - but right now, in the UK and around the world, poverty and injustice restrict too many of us. They know that a better world is possible. They provide funding to fantastic organisations who are closest to the communities who can make change happen. They support work that will help to alleviate poverty's consequences, tackle related injustices and address the link between climate change and poverty.

For information about Comic Relief and the work it carries out, please visit www.comicrelief.com or follow @ComicRelief on social media for the latest content, news and information.

Comic Relief is the operating name of Charity Projects, registered charity in England & Wales (326568) and Scotland (SC039730).

About Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire will introduce Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard. He will be joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot OBE (Hairspray, and Director of The Mousetrap) as Mr. Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Further cast include Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Rebecca Donnelly, Amy Everett, Maria Garrett, Kiera Haynes, Vicki Lee Taylor, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Corey Mitchell, Ellie Mitchell, Matt Overfield, Rhys Owen, Christopher Parkinson, Micha Richardson, Tom Scanlon, Paulo Teixeira and Samuel Wilson-Freeman.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Max Bispham, Elliot Mugume and Frankie Treadaway who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Scarlett Davies, Angelica-Pearl Scott and Ava Posniak who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children's Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.