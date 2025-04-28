MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Launch UK and Ireland Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire will be packing up her suitcase and hitting the road next year as her West End and Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire tours the UK and Ireland for the first time.

The hit comedy musical will open at the Birmingham Hippodrome in August 2026 followed by dates in Newcastle, Plymouth, Leeds, Glasgow, and Southampton with many more cities to be announced. To be first in line for tickets go to mrsdoubtfiremusical.co.uk.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

The UK and Ireland tour of Mrs. Doubtfire will star Gabriel Vick as Daniel Hillard following his acclaimed performances in the West End.

“I am delighted to be bringing the beloved Mrs Doubtfire direct from London to audiences throughout the UK and Ireland. The musical is full of the moments you know and love from the film and also packed with brilliant new songs. It is heartwarming, hilarious and going to be so much fun for the whole family. See you there, Poppets!” – Gabriel Vick

Gabriel Vick was in the original London casts of Avenue Q (Noel Coward Theatre); and Scrooge (London Palladium), as well as many other theatre credits including Promises Promises (Southwark Playhouse); Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre); Once (Phoenix Theatre); Chariots of Fire (Gielgud Theatre); The Tempest (Theatre Royal, Bath); La Cage Aux Folles (Playhouse Theatre); A Little Night Music (The Menier Chocolate Factory/ Garrick Theatre); Dickens Unplugged (Edinburgh Festival/ Comedy Theatre); Cabaret (Lyric Theatre). TV and film credits include: Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (Netflix); Raging Grace (Last Conker); Nativity Rocks (Entertainment One); The Invisible Woman (Lionsgate); Les Miserables (Working Title); White Van Man (ITV); Hold Out (Short Film); Eliminate: Archie Cookson (Agent Pictures); Eastenders (BBC); MI High (Kudos) and My Family (BBC).

Further casting is to be announced.

"On behalf of Kevin McCollum and myself, producing Mrs. Doubtfire in the West End has been an incredible experience, and we're delighted that audiences across the country will now get to embrace everybody's favourite nanny for themselves. Gabriel Vick's performance as Mrs Doubtfire is truly remarkable, bringing so much warmth and charm to the character. He is a true star on stage, and we are so proud to have him leading our talented cast." – Producer, Jamie Wilson

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children's Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Tour Dates

13 August 2026 – 19 September 2026

Birmingham Hippodrome

birminghamhippodrome.com

23 September 2026 – 11 October 2026

Newcastle Theatre Royal

theatreroyal.co.uk

20 October 2026 – 8 November 2026

Theatre Royal Plymouth

theatreroyal.com

10 November 2026 – 29 November 2026

Leeds Grand Theatre

leedsheritagetheatres.com

12 January 2027 – 31 January 2027

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

2 February 2027 – 28 February 2027

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

mayflower.org.uk

Comments

