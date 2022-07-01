MOULIN ROUGE! Continues to Cancel Performances Due to COVID-19

Performances of Moulin Rouge! on the West End continue to be cancelled due to COVID-19. Performances have been cancelled since last Saturday, June 25.

The show originally was supposed to return last night, June 30, but was unfortunately cancelled once again. The company tweeted that tonight's performance will also not go on.

We're sorry to announce that tonight's performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical has sadly been cancelled. Your ticket provider will be in touch shortly with options. pic.twitter.com/FucvAWNVX4 - Moulin Rouge The Musical - UK (@moulinmusicaluk) July 1, 2022

