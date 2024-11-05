MJ THE MUSICAL, CHOIR BOY, and More Win 2024 Black British Theatre Awards

The ceremony was a celebration of creativity and diversity, showcasing the talent within the Black British theatre community.
The Black British Theatre Awards have announced the winners of its 2024 awards at a ceremony held at the Lyceum Theatre. Celebrating its sixth year, the BBTAs continue to honour the outstanding achievements and contributions of Black artists to the UK's vibrant theatre industry.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of Black artists in the UK theatre industry," said Solange Urdang OBE and Omar F. Okai, co-founders of the BBTAs. "The BBTAs are committed to amplifying diverse voices and recognising the invaluable contributions of Black professionals to the theatre landscape."
Reflecting on the findings from this year's Act for Action report, which underscores critical issues such as racial bias and representation, barriers to entry, employment instability, and lack of financial support, the BBTAs continue to drive dialogue around how to unlock positive change in the industry.
“Findings from the report revealed that 71% of respondents reported experiencing racial bias, while over 70% expressed concerns about authentic representation. Employment instability remains a significant challenge faced by many black theatre professionals, with many individuals entering the industry feeling the effect of tokenism and its impact on mental health,” added the co-founders.
The BBTAs were founded in 2018 with the objective of increasing diversity within the UK theatre industry and providing a platform for Black creatives to be recognised for their exceptional work. The awards have become a vital part of the theatre calendar, celebrating achievements across acting, writing, directing, and technical production.
Building upon the findings of this year's Act for Action report, which underscored increased representation and emerging opportunities for Black creatives, the BBTAs remain committed to driving positive change within the industry.
For further information about the Black British Theatre Awards and the Act for Action Report please visit https://blackbritishtheatreawards.com/.
Best Producer - Landé Belo, Ain't I A Woman?, The Tower Theatre
Best Director - NANCY MEDINA, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic
Best Musical Director - Sean Green, MJ The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
Best Choreographer or Movement Director - Mthuthuzeli November, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black
Best Dance Production or Performer - Ebony Thomas, The Waiting Game, Ballet Black
Best Lighting Design - Ryan Day
Best Sound Design - Xana
Theatre Design - Jessica Cabassa
Book And Lyrics - Lady Lykez
Best Playwright - Siana Bangura
Best Casting Director - Selma Nicholls
Best Male Lead Actor in a Play - Terique Jarrett, Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic
Best Female Lead Actor in a Play - Tiwa Lade, My Father's Fable, The Bush Theatre
Best Supporting Male Actor in a Play - Joshua-Alexander Williams, Romeo & Juliet, The Duke of York's Theatre
Best Supporting Female Actor in a Play - Freema Agyeman, Romeo & Juliet, The Duke of York's Theatre
Best Production - Play - Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic
Best Male Lead Actor in a Musical - Ivano Turco, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Tour
Best Female Lead Actor in a Musical - Karis Anderson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Aldwych Theatre
Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical - Marley Fenton, The Wizard of Oz, UK Tour
Best Supporting Female Actor in a Musical - Elèna Gyasi, Mean Girls, Savoy Theatre
Best Musical Production - MJ The Musical, Prince Edward Theatre
Best Child Performer (Under 16) - Janai Bartlett, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Aldwych Theatre
Best Non-Binary Performer - Claudia Kariuki
LGBTQIA+ Champion - Layton Williams
Disability Champion - Linseigh Green
Best Teacher - Dannika Dudfield, Soar Performance Academy
Best Graduate - Kwamé Kandekore, MJ The Musical, Emil Dale Academy
Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick Award - Shanay Holmes And Chris Steward, West End Musical Productions
Founders Choice Award - Danny Sapani, King Lear, Almeida Theatre
Lifetime Achievement Award - Namron Obe
