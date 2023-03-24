MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Southwark Playhouse Leads NYMT Season Of Summer Musicals

This summer, National Youth Music Theatre will present three major musicals:

'Merrily We Roll Along'

at Southwark Playhouse (Elephant) in London,

Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 August.

'Kiss Me, Kate'

at the Curve, Leicester,

Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 August.

and the world premiere of

'The Boy Who Sailed The Ocean in an Armchair'

at the Curve, Leicester,

Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 August.

and 'NYMT in Concert: When I Grow Up'

at the Rose Theatre, Kingston

on Saturday 8 July.

'NYMT in Concert: When I Grow Up'

at Southwark Playhouse (Elephant) in London,

on Sunday 27 August.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth



Southwark Playhouse (Elephant)

Dante Place

80 Newington Butts

London SE11 4FL

Box office:

Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 August

Eves at 7.30pm

Friday & Saturday matinees at 2.30pm

Director Katherine Hare

Musical Director Leigh Thompson

Choreographer Julia Cave

Set & Costume Designer Libby Todd

Lighting Designer Aaron Dootson

Sound Designer Tom Marshall

Stephen Sondheim's semi-autobiographical musical turns back the clock on friendship and the high price of success.

Based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, the authors of the landmark 'Company' reunited to turn the traditional showbiz musical on its head in this thrilling and compelling Broadway fable about friendship, compromise and the high price of success.

Sondheim and George Furth expertly blend the excitement and energy of a backstage musical with a poignant and emotional contemporary story about the importance of staying true to one's ideals.

'Merrily We Roll Along' begins in the present and moves backwards, tracing the lives of wealthy, jaded composer, Franklin Shepard, and his two estranged friends through each milestone of their personal and professional lives (good and bad).

The show ends with a touch of rueful irony, as the three best friends at the start of their careers face a bright future: young, talented and enthusiastic about the worlds waiting to be conquered.

'Merrily We Roll Along' is a show that crackles with the wit, humour and intensity that embody the spirit of New York City.

With a brilliant "Broadway-style" score and that deep insight one expects from any Sondheim endeavor, 'Merrily We Roll Along' is a spirited and moving cautionary tale for anyone who has ever pursued a dream.

The production is supported by The Stephen Sondheim Society.



The other shows in the season are:

KISS ME, KATE

Music and Lyrics by Cole Poter

Book by Sam and Bella Spewack

Curve Studio

Rutland Street

Leicester LE1 1SB

Box office:

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 August

Eves at 7pm

Fri & Sat Mats at 2pm

Director Alex Sutton

Choreographer Adam Haigh

Musical Director Charlotte Corderoy

Addition Musical Arrangements John Cottell

Set & Costume Designer Richard Cooper

lighting designer Jamie Platt

Sound Designer Andy Johnson

The battle of the sexes takes centre stage as former spouses feud onstage and off during a musical presentation of 'The Taming of the Shrew'.

'Kiss Me, Kate' boasts a sparkling Cole Porter score and a brilliant book from Sam and Bella Spewack.

Egotistical leading man, director, and producer Fred Graham is reunited with his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi, when the two are forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. The battle of the sexes continues onstage and off, as it becomes clear that, as much as this couple profess to hate each other, they are also still in love. Alongside their bickering liaison, the show's supporting actress, Lois Lane, supports her gambling boyfriend, Bill, as he attempts to evade the the clutches of local gangsters. Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, the mob, and comedic

routines into the mix and you get Kiss Me, Kate - a dazzling Broadway classic that earned the very first Tony award for Best Musical.

THE BOY WHO SAILED THE OCEAN IN AN ARMCHAIR

World premiere

Written and composed by Jordan Li-Smith.

Based on the novel by Lara Williamson.

Curve Studio, Leicester

Rutland Street

Leicester LE1 1SB

Box office:

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 August

Eves at 7pm

Fri & Sat Mats at 2pm

Director Hannah Chissick

Choreographer Steve Kirkham

Musical Director Lewis Bell

Musical Supervisor & Orchestrator Ben Ferguson

Set & Costume Designer Richard Cooper

Lighting Designer - tbc

Sound Designer Andy Johnson

Adapted from Lara Williamson's hit novel, 'The Boy who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair ' tells the story of Becket, whose life is turned upside down when he, his brother and his Dad are running away from home in the middle of the night, leaving behind their almost-mum Pearl without saying goodbye.

Whilst coming to terms with the fact that his real mum died before he had a chance to say goodbye to her too, he arms himself with an armchair of stories and one thousand paper cranes, determined to bring his family back together again.

The musical marks Jordan Li-Smith's debut as a writer and composer.

Lara Williamson says, "As a huge fan of musical theatre, it is a dream come true to see my novel adapted for the stage by Jordan Li-Smith. Jordan has not only delivered the humour, heartbreak and hope in abundance but he has brought the characters to life in the most exciting, thought- provoking and creative way. It really is a privilege to be part of something so special and I cannot wait for audiences to climb aboard the armchair and experience this moving musical journey."

NYMT in Concert : When I Grow Up

Rose Theatre Kingston

FUSE Festival

Saturday 8 July at 7pm

Southwark Playhouse (Elephant)

Dante Place

80 Newington Butts

London SE11 4FL

Box office:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232748®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsouthwarkplayhouse.co.uk%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Sunday 27 August at 4pm

NYMT IN CONCERT is a celebration of the

potential and creativity of youth.

Director James Robert Moore

Musical Director Matt Herbert

Choreographer Stacey McCarthy

Lighting Designer Luke Marino

Sound Designer Nick Hall

Following the success of last year's NYMT IN CONCERT, we proudly present a new showcase involving a large cast and orchestra to perform semi-staged musical theatre extracts on the theme of growing up.

Featuring a large cast and orchestra of young people, NYMT IN CONCERT showcases outstanding UK youth talent in vibrant, staged performances of extracts from dozens of musical theatre productions, including many from NYMT's own catalogue of recent commissions and premières.