MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends in London Through November 2027
The theatrical dining experience at The O2 features a four-course Greek feast paired with ABBA's greatest hits.
Mamma Mia! the Party has announced that over 120,000 tickets have been released for the flagship production at The O2, London, for performances through to 28 November 2027.
Mamma Mia! the Party is London's premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, while a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.
The current cast includes X-Factor winner Sam Bailey in the role of Debbie, alongside Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Constantine Andronikou as Robin/Swing, Oscar Balmaseda as Nikos, Marianne Benedict as Kate(at certain performances), AJ Bentley as Adam, Claudia Bradley as Tia/Swing, Inês Fernandez as Konstantina, Tom Fothergill as Carlos/Swing, Elena Gibson as Bella (at certain performances), Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Sophie Holdsworth as Loretta/Swing, Gabriella-Rose Merchant as Nina (Maternity Cover), James Mark McLoughlin as Ruben/Swing, Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Andy Rose as Host/Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma, and Rebecca Stenhouse as Nina (at certain performances).
Mamma Mia! the Party is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Pophouse.
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