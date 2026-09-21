MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends in London Through November 2027

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Mamma Mia! the Party has announced that over 120,000 tickets have been released for the flagship production at The O2, London, for performances through to 28 November 2027.

Mamma Mia! the Party is London's premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, while a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

The current cast includes X-Factor winner Sam Bailey in the role of Debbie, alongside Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Constantine Andronikou as Robin/Swing, Oscar Balmaseda as Nikos, Marianne Benedict as Kate(at certain performances), AJ Bentley as Adam, Claudia Bradley as Tia/Swing, Inês Fernandez as Konstantina, Tom Fothergill as Carlos/Swing, Elena Gibson as Bella (at certain performances), Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Sophie Holdsworth as Loretta/Swing, Gabriella-Rose Merchant as Nina (Maternity Cover), James Mark McLoughlin as Ruben/Swing, Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Andy Rose as Host/Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma, and Rebecca Stenhouse as Nina (at certain performances).

Mamma Mia! the Party is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Pophouse.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 17 Hrs 51 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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