MAKE GOOD Will Embark on UK Tour

Pentabus and New Perspectives announce casting and tour dates for Make Good, a new musical about the Post Office Scandal inspired by sub-postmasters’ interviews and performed with a community choir in each venue.

Victoria Brazier will play Elsie, performing in her second Pentabus/New Perspectives co-production following Crossings, rising star and Spotlight Graduate Finalist 2023 Charlotte Delima makes her professional stage debut as Indira, Samuel Gosrani (Robin Hood: The Legend. Rewritten and The Lovely Bones) will play Mohandas, and acclaimed performer and comedian Ed Gaughan will play Postman.

Make Good will preview at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on the 18th and 19th October, then tour for 6 weeks until December 1st, including dates in Nottingham, Kent, Cornwall, Dorset, Yorkshire, and across the Midlands, as well as tour stops in London and Birmingham. Full dates.

Make Good’s press night is Friday 8th November at Omnibus Theatre, Clapham. Press are also welcome on Tuesday 5th November at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, and Wednesday 6th November at MAC Birmingham. All reviews are embargoed until 10pm on Friday 8th November.

Make Good is a co-production between leading rural theatre companies Pentabus and New Perspectives, each celebrating their 50th anniversary and a combined 100 years of rural touring.

Over twenty years a silent tragedy has unfolded in the heart of our communities. Innocent sub-postmasters had their lives torn apart and faced bankruptcy, isolation, and jail for crimes that were never committed, for debts that never existed.

Directly informed by conversations with affected sub-postmasters, Make Good dives into this most local of stories, capturing the raw emotions, the bewilderment and the unbreakable bond of faith and family that were put to the test.

Make Good, three years in the making, tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history.

Victoria Brazier commented, “I was so chuffed to be offered the role of Elsie. These sub-postmasters were ordinary people living and working in towns and villages just like those we will tour to. Their lives were destroyed by the weight of so many lies. I want to honour their stories and be part of trying to prevent something similar happening again.”

Charlotte Delima commented, “I feel honoured to make my debut with the company and show. As artists, it’s critical to continue to shine a light on the great injustice of the Post Office Scandal and musicals offer a unique opportunity to show the raw emotion and unspeakable narratives of the characters.”

Samuel Gosrani commented, “To share a story that will most likely resonate first hand with people in the audience at every show is massive. My biggest hope is that, as a company, we can put together a piece of theatre that will stick and literally ‘make good’.”

Tour Dates

Previews:

Friday 18 October | 7.30pm | Ludlow Assembly Rooms | Shropshire

Saturday 19 October | 7.30pm | Ludlow Assembly Rooms | Shropshire

Tour:

Tuesday 22 October | 7.30pm | Lakeside Arts | Nottingham

Thursday 24 October | 7.30pm | Wereham Village Hall | Norfolk

Friday 25 October | 8pm | Unity Hall, Southborough Civic Centre | Kent

Saturday 26 October | 7.30pm | Rye Community Centre | East Sussex

Wednesday 30 October | 7.30pm | Tideswell Fountain Square | Derbyshire

Thursday 31 October |7.30pm | Killamarsh Parish Suite | Derbyshire

Friday 1 November | 7.30pm | Caistor Town Hall | Lincolnshire

Saturday 2 November | 7.30pm | Geddington Village Hall | Northamptonshire

Tuesday 5 November | 7.30pm | Theatre Severn* | Shrewsbury

Wednesday 6 November | 7pm | MAC Birmingham* | Birmingham

Friday 8 November | 2.30 & 7.30pm | Clapham Omnibus* | London

Saturday 9 November | 2.30 & 7.30pm | Clapham Omnibus* | London

Wednesday 13 November | 7.30pm | The Poly, Falmouth | Cornwall,

Thursday 14 November | 7.30pm | Winterborne Stickland Village Hall | Dorset

Friday 15 November | 7.30pm | Portland Royal Manor Theatre | Dorset

Saturday 16 November | 7.30pm | Stockland Victory Hall | Devon

Tuesday 19 November | 7.30pm | Marsden Mechanics | Kirklees

Wednesday 20 November | 7.30pm | Foxlowe Arts Centre | Staffordshire

Thursday 21 November | 8pm | Wythall Community Club | Worcestershire

Friday 22 November | 7.30pm | Feckenham Village Hall | Worcestershire

Saturday 23 November | 7.30pm | Quatt Village Hall | Shropshire

Wednesday 27 November | 7.30pm | Hereford College of Arts | Herefordshire

Thursday 28 November | 7.30pm | SpArc, Bishops Castle | Shropshire

Friday 29 November | 8pm | The Edge, Much Wenlock | Shropshire

Saturday 30 November | 7.30pm | Talbot Theatre, Whitchurch | Herefordshire

Sunday 1 December | 7pm | Thimblemill Library | West Midlands





