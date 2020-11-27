MAGIC MIKE LIVE Returns To London in April 2021

Magic Mike Live will be returning to its London home on Friday 16 April 2021. For anyone booking by 31 December 2020, they will receive complimentary Prosecco during the show for the booking period up to and including 27 June 2021. Patrons will experience a revamped production featuring new songs and new dance sequences. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 4 December.

"For the last eight months, the team behind Magic Mike Live has been enthusiastically planning the show's return to the London stage," said Executive Producer Vincent Marini. "We have been working to develop a show that prioritises the safety of our employees and guests but also manages to be as fun, electric and unexpected as ever. While it has been a creative challenge to make changes to the show we all love so much, we believe that the finished product, which we are first launching in Sydney next month, will bring a great deal of joy to London at a time when it is sorely needed. We're going to make the show's return to the Hippodrome - after 13 long months away - absolutely epic."

As part of Magic Mike Live's return to the London stage, the show is announcing a new "Too Good To Be True" ticketing policy, which gives patrons unprecedented booking flexibility. "We wanted our guests to know that they can book with confidence knowing they will never lose the value of their ticket," continued Marini. "If they cannot attend the show for any reason, even on the day of the performance, all they need to do is contact us and we'll rebook them or give them a refund... no questions asked."

Magic Mike's close partnership with the Hippodrome Casino also allows the show to offer something unique in the London market: complimentary Prosecco included with every ticket purchase for the first 10 weeks of the run if booked by 31 December 2020. "From the moment we opened Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome, the UK has embraced the show in a way that even we never imagined," said Simon Thomas, Chief Executive of the Hippodrome Casino. "The teams at the Hippodrome and Magic Mike Live came up with this Prosecco offer and special ticket price as a way to say thank you to our guests and to reignite the energy and magic that Magic Mike Live brings to London's West End."

From 16 April 2021, all tickets will be priced at £79.00 and £96.00 and include complimentary Prosecco during the show for the first 10 weeks only if booked by 31 December 2020. Patrons are encouraged to book early to get the best seats. New VIP packages are also available at the time of booking that allow guests to extend their stay and take advantage of everything the Hippodrome Casino has to offer.

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 200,000 people in London alone and almost 750,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018.

From the bespoke entrance off Cranbourn Street, to the specially curated lounge and bar experience, to the cast of world-class performers, Magic Mike Live is a complete evening of unparalleled entertainment for guests aged 18 and up. Audience members enter Magic Mike's mythical club and marvel as a group of extraordinary artists from around the world perform a 360-degree dance and acrobatic spectacular in front of, behind, and above them. Sexy dance routines intertwined with one-of-a-kind acts, are presented by a diverse cast of performers from around the world.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

Magic Mike Live has become an international sensation since opening in Las Vegas in April 2017. In addition to breaking box office records and performing to sold-out audiences in Las Vegas and London, the show premiered in Berlin in 2020 and the Australia national tour will open in Sydney on 17 December 2020.

Website: www.magicmikelondon.co.uk

Box Office: Box.office@hippodromecasino.com/ 0207 769 8888

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You