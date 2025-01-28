MACBETH Cast Announced At Shakespeare's Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of this year’s Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank production, Macbeth, directed by Lucy Cuthbertson (Director of Education, Shakespeare’s Globe) in the Globe Theatre.

The cast comprises Victoria Clow as Witch, Simeon Desvignes as Malcolm, Roxy Faridany as Macduff, Lucy Johnson as Witch, Hanora Kamen as Lady Macbeth, Louise Lee as Ross, Roann Hassani McCloskey as Lady Macduff, Patrick Osborne as Macbeth, Robert Penny as Banquo, Jo Servi as Duncan, and Rhiannon Skerritt as Witch.

Director Lucy Cuthbertson says: “We are very excited to announce the cast of Macbeth who bring an extraordinary range of skills to the telling of this compelling story. As Director of Education, it's a genuine privilege to oversee Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank, and to be directing the production itself for the second year. It's such a unique and impactful project, now in its 19th year, that gives free access to live theatre here at the Globe to thousands of students.”

Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: Macbeth is designed by Natalie Pryce, with Illusion Design by John Bulleid and music composed by Ben Hales and Dave Price. Roberta Zuric is Associate Director, Sam Lyon-Behan is Fight Director, Asha Jennings-Grant is Movement and Intimacy Director, and Liz Flint is Voice Coach.

Playing Shakespeare with Deutsche Bank: Macbeth was cast by Nicholas Hockaday.

Victoria Clow is Witch. Victoria is an experienced stage combatant with martial arts training who represented Scotland as a Rhythmic Gymnast at two Commonwealth Games. She is a keen dancer and performer who has a passion for movement. She currently teaches HEMA, combat with historical medieval weaponry, with Saorsa Swords which she founded with her business partner. Her theatre credits include: Robin Hood (Theatre Online); Alien 3: The Unfilmed Script (Scare Scotland); Blue Remembered Hills (Magdalene Drama Cambridge); The White Road (Goya Arts). Other credits include: The Fight, Be My Eyes (Orillo Films); Holiday Monday (Shepka Productions).

Simeon Desvignes is Malcolm. Simeon trained at Arts Ed and The BRIT School. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Romeo and Juliet. Other theatre credits include: The Fight (Theatre Theatr na nÓg); The Wolf, The Duck and The Mouse (Unicorn Theatre); The Poel Workshop, Hamlet Primary (National Theatre). Credits whilst in training include: Divine; Chaos; RED; Hamlet; In The Red and Brown Water; Blank; and short film They’ll Love You.

Roxy Faridany is Macduff. Roxy was a Norman Beaton Fellowship Finalist in 2023. Roxy’s theatre credits include: Arabian Nights (Bristol Old Vic); The Beekeeper of Aleppo (UK Tour); Titania’s Dream (Kilburn Live); Magic Goes Wrong (West End); The Millennials: Disconnected (Pleasance Theatre); Macbeth (East London Shakespeare Company). Her TV and film credits include: Slow Horses 5 (Apple TV+); Babies, Am I Being Unreasonable, This Is Going To Hurt, Trying (BBC); Military Wives (Lionsgate Films).

Lucy Johnson is Witch. Lucy Johnson is an accomplished actor and world-renowned stunt performer, celebrated for her dynamic and athletic performances. She has contributed her exceptional skills to major film and television productions, including Batgirl (DC / Warner Bros); First Omen (Disney); and Wednesday (Netflix). In the realm of theatre, Lucy has captivated audiences with performances in productions such as The Royal Secret Soiree (Louvre Abu Dhabi); Swansong (Kilkenny Arts Festival); and The Events. Her diverse repertoire also includes Much Ado About Nothing, The Skriker, Omertà (Immersive); Children of The Sun, Three Winters, Iphigenia At Aulis, and Portia Coughlan — many of which were performed during her time at The Lir Academy. Lucy’s film and TV credits further highlight her versatility and talent, featuring appearances in Gladiator 2 (Paramount); Black Widow (Marvel); Valhalla (Netflix); The Man Who Fell to Earth (CBS Studios); and Dead Leaf Moth (The Lir Academy, RTE).

Hanora Kamen is Lady Macbeth. Theatre credits include: Education, Education, Education (Trafalgar Studios); A Gig for Ghosts (Soho Theatre); MACBETH (ETT); TESS (Ockham’s Razor); The Ballad of Maria Marten (Wilton’s Music Hall / UK tour); RIOT, C-Word Clubhouse, 1972: The Future of Sex (Bristol Old Vic); Four Seasons (Little Bulb with Bristol Old Vic); Chloe and the Colour Catcher (Theatre Ad Infinitum with Bristol Old Vic); Nel (Battersea Arts Centre); The Gangs of New York, The Importance of Being Earnest (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre); Brief Encounter (New Wolsey / Wiltshire Creative); The Money (Kaleider / International Tour); Mog: The Forgetful Cat (The Royal & Derngate with The Old Vic); Pippi Longstocking (The Royal & Derngate); Winners, Eloise and the Curse of the Golden Whisk, The Wind in the Willows, Edgar and the Land of the Lost (The Wardrobe Ensemble); 5 Children & IT (Theatre Royal Bath); A Fool’s Proof, Rebellion Playground, The Snow Beast (Exeter Phoenix); Great Train Robbery (Greenwich Theatre / UK Tour); Blok/Eko (Exeter Northcott). TV and film credits include: Hijack (Apple TV+); The Undeclared War (Channel 4); Breadline (BBC Four); Mimi’s World (Channel 5); and Borderline, soon to be released.

Louise Lee is Ross. Previous work at the Shakespeare’s Globe includes Shakespeare’s Sonnet Walks. Louise’s other theatre credits include Othello, Hamlet, Macbeth, Taming of the Shrew, and Much Ado About Nothing with the TNT Theatre Company on Global tours at venues including Saigon Opera House, The Manoel, and The Gaiety and Opera House; Merchant of Venice (Leicester Square Theatre); Midsummer Nights Dream (Nottingham Playhouse for S’Faced Shakespeare Company); Shoot to Win (The Cherry Lane Theatre, NYC); and Feed (The Lowry). TV credits include: Time 2 (BBC); Responder 2 (BBC); and Protection (ITV).

Roann Hassani McCloskey is Lady Macduff. Roann Hassani McCloskey is an award-winning Algerian-British writer & performer. Roann is Co-Artistic Director of Bet'n Lev Theatre company and runs a monthly storytelling night called Last Thursday Club in North London. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Hakawaitis. Other theatre credits include: My Father the Tantric Masseur (Soho Theatre / Arcola Theatre / Edinburgh Fringe Assembly / ICA Glasgow / Lawrence Bately Theatre); Who Murdered my Cat? (Omnibus Theatre / Soho Theatre / Assembly Edinburgh Fringe / Arcola / The North Wall); ReMythed (Vault Festival / Omnibus Theatre / The Phoenix Theatre / Edinburgh Fringe); SAPPHO (Southwark Elephant); Gravediggers (Arcola Theatre); Trapped in a loo (Fine Mess at Park Theatre); Bayside: The Musical (The Other Palace); NewsRevue (Canal Cafe Theatre); Hedda Gabler (Upstairs at The Gatehouse); No Direction Home (Merlin Theatre); British Arab Writers Present (Soho Theatre); One Track Minds (Wiltons Music Hall). Short film credits include Gravediggers, Grapevine, Grownups.

Patrick Osborne is Macbeth. Patrick Osborne is a television and stage actor who trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Patrick’s previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest. Other theatre credits include: The Secret Garden, Peter Pan (Regents Park Theatre); Arabian Nights (Bristol Old Vic); Comedy of Errors (RSC / Barbican) Shakespeare In Love (Noel Coward Theatre, West End); Noises Off, Kindertransport, The Cherry Orchard, and All My Sons (Nottingham Playhouse); The Cardinal (Southwark Playhouse); and Accolade, After October (Finborough Theatre). Screen credits include: My Parents are Aliens; The Borgias; Turner; and Their Finest Hour.

Robert Penny is Banquo. Robert is a multi-disciplined actor and physical performer, training at East 15 Acting School and Circomedia, centre for Contemporary Circus & Physical Theatre. Robert has experience in various specialist performance skills including: Acrobatics, Aerial, Music, Movement, Puppetry, Stage Combat and Gymnastics (former two-time British National tumbling champion). Theatre credits include: Huddle (Unicorn); The Princess & The Pea (Unicorn / Upswing / New Vic / NYC); The Smeds and the Smoos (West End / UK Tour - Olivier nominated); Tidy (A Theatre Iolo and Polka Theatre co-production); Rock ‘n’ Roll Red Riding Hood (Liverpool Everyman); The Cat in the Hat (Leicester Curve / The Rose Kingston co-production / UK Tour); Oh No, George! (Can't Sit Still National Tour / UK Tour). Other credits include: Handel’s Serse (Opera Holland Park); and The Queens Platinum Jubilee Parade (Buckingham Palace, London). TV credits include: Casualty, Dr Who, Poldark (BBC).

Jo Servi is Duncan. Jo trained at Laine Theatre Arts. Theatre credits include: Disney’s Aladdin (UK / Ireland Tour); Witness for the Prosecution (Eleanor Lloyd Productions); Dreamgirls (Sonia Friedman Productions); The Color Purple – At Home, The Color Purple (Leicester Curve / Birmingham Hippodrome); Peter Pan (OVO); The Fantastic Pablo Fanque (Time Will Tell); The Merry Wives of Windsor (The Maltings); Street Scene (Opera North); The Snow Queen (Sherman Theatre); Barber Shop Chronicles (North American & UK tour); King (Hackney Empire); Chess (London Coliseum); The One Hundred And One Dalmatians, The Lion The Witch and The Wardrobe, A Christmas Carol (Birmingham Rep); Robin Hood: The Arrow Of Destiny (York Theatre Royal); 'The Life' (Southwark Playhouse); 'Dirty Dancing' (UK Tour); Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter); City of Angels (Donmar); Before The Dawn - Kate Bush (Hammersmith Apollo); Fast Cuts & Snapshots (Òran Mór); A Life of Galileo (Birmingham Rep / UK Tour); Sweet Charity (English Theatre Frankfurt); Ragtime, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park); Jersey Boys (Prince Edward); The Human Comedy (Young Vic / Watford Palace); Bernstein's Mass (Royal Festival Hall); The Enchanted Pig (Linbury Studio Theatre - Royal Opera House / New Victory Theatre, New York / UK Tour); It’s A Wonderful Life, Little Shop Of Horrors, Blues In The Night (New Wolsey, Ipswich); Once On This Island (Birmingham Rep / Nottingham Playhouse / Hackney Empire); Peter Pan - A Musical Adventure (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Stephen Fry's Cinderella (Old Vic); Guys And Dolls, Jailhouse Rock, Ragtime, My One & Only (Piccadilly); Oh! What A Night (UK / European Tour); Whistle Down The Wind (UK Tour); the original London cast of Disney's The Lion King (Lyceum). Film and TV credits include: Mdudu Boy (Giant); Muppets Most Wanted (Disney).

Rhiannon Skerritt is Witch. Rhiannon is nominated at this year’s Off West End Theatre Awards for ‘Best Performance: In Theatre for Young Audiences’. Her theatre credits include: Princess & The Pea (New Victory Theatre, New York and Unicorn / New Vic / Upswing, UK tour); The Three Musketeers, Beauty & The Beast (New Vic Theatre); Box of Delights (Royal Shakespeare Company); Darkslide R&D (Nottingham Playhouse / Shewolves); Guardians of the Galaxy / Stranger Things (Disney / Netflix / Secret Cinema); Romeo & Juliet, MacBeth, The Hate Play, Mark and the Marked (Box Clever Theatre Company). Her TV and film credits include: Andor (Disney+); Family Pack ‘Loups-Garous’ (Netflix); One More Shot (Sky Original); The Arbiter (Stardom Warriors LTD). Her video game credits include: HYENAS (Creative Assembly); Unannounced AAA video Game (Playground Games).

