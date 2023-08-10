Luke Kempner, Katie Hall, and More Will Join LES MISERABLES in London Next Month

New casting has been announced for the critically acclaimed new production of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre from Monday 25 September 2023. Joining the company from 25 September 2023 will be Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Eponine and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras. They join Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk Van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Luke Kempner is an acclaimed stand-up comic, impressionist and actor widely recognised for his popular sketch videos which have amassed over 10 million views online. His television credits include being a regular host on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch, Love Island Aftersun, Spitting Image, The Last Leg, Big Brother's Bit On The Side, Deep Fake Neighbour Wars, Stand-Up Sketch Show, Murder in Successville, The Imitation Game, and Celebrity Karaoke Club. Luke's many voices are also regularly heard on The Now Show on BBC Radio. No stranger to the musical theatre world, Luke's previous performance credits include the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Misérables, Avenue Q and South Pacific as well as starring in the West End production of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image The Musical and his brand new show Edinburgh Fringe show, Gritty Police Drama: A One-Man Musical which follows success with previous shows including The Only Way Is Downton. Luke also co-hosts the Shit, I Married a Twin podcast with The Mac Twins.

Katie Hall returns to the role of Fantine having starred in the recent UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables. Her numerous theatre credits include the roles of Cosette on tour, at the Queen's Theatre, and in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables at the O2 Arena, Christine in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End and on tour, Johanna in Sweeney Todd at the London Coliseum and Maria in the national tour of West Side Story.

Will Callan returns to the role of Marius, making his West End debut, having previously starred in the recent UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables.

Amena El-Kindy makes her West End debut in Les Misérables, having recently appeared in Robin Hood: The Legend Rewritten at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Her other theatre credits include the 2022 UK tour of Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.

Djavan van de Fliert can currently be seen in the role of Kristoff in Disney's Frozen at Drury Lane, which marked his West End debut and first professional role, having recently graduated from Arts Ed.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Miserables in 2009, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm. The UK and Ireland tour recently concluded its acclaimed run and the record-breaking tour of North America relaunched in 2022. A new tour of The Netherlands and Belgium opened in March this year in Amsterdam, and the new Korean production will open this autumn, with performances in Busan, Seoul and Deagu. The world tour of Les Misérables The Arena Spectacular, an expanded version of the hugely successful Les Misérables - The Staged Concert, will open in September 2024. Following this, the Japanese production of Les Misérables will open at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo in December 2024.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of Les Miserables includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, Les Miserables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular and contemporary musicals.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Les Miserables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.