London's Roundhouse Will Host Brand New Festival Roundhouse Three Sixty

London's Roundhouse has announced the launch of Roundhouse Three Sixty, a bold and visionary new festival set within the iconic walls of Camden's Roundhouse during April 2025. London will come alive with music and culture from every angle, with seasoned global talent appearing alongside the artists and creators of tomorrow at Roundhouse Three Sixty, an immersive, multi-disciplinary celebration of contemporary culture. Tickets will be available to Roundhouse Members and Roundhouse Young Creatives via a presale on 13 November at 10AM, with the general sale on 14 November at 10AM from here.

The Roundhouse has always been a space for artists to disrupt, innovate and shape the cultural landscape, early performances included icons such as David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Patti Smith, Pink Floyd and The Ramones. Since its rebirth in 2006, the Roundhouse has committed to giving young people access to creativity, working with over 10,000 11-30 year olds for the first time in its history over the past year. Many artists who began their journeys at Roundhouse have gone on to achieve global success. The festival's name, Roundhouse Three Sixty, reflects these transformational full-circle moments, referencing notable alumni such as Little Simz, Raye, and Academy Award winner and Roundhouse Associate Artistic Director Daniel Kaluuya.

Roundhouse Three Sixty is about pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable moments across the entire Roundhouse site, merging the best of the venue's previous festivals In the Round Festival, The Last Word Festival, and Roundhouse Rising Festival. For one epic month, the event will serve up a mix of music, spoken word, club nights, theatre, visual arts, and podcasts, including Roundhouse alumnus and BAFTA winner Jack Rooke's SHOW HOLE, a club-cum-cabaret-cum-comedy night, SHERELLELAND, a cheap-ticket rave curated by British DJ Sherelle, and Roundhouse Song Circle with performances by singer songwriter Tom Odell and Roundhouse Resident Artists.

With a striking visual identity ‘We Are All Dreamers' crafted by acclaimed artist Yinka Ilori MBE, Roundhouse Three Sixty embodies Roundhouse's vision of providing young people and artists with a space to experiment, grow, and participate in defining cultural moments. This festival not only celebrates artistry but also serves as a platform for young people to engage in paid work opportunities, offering invaluable experience in event production and the creative industries. Young creatives are central to the festival, contributing not just on stage but also behind the scenes and in masterclasses, while thousands of free and subsidised tickets starting from just £5 will be available for 18-30-year-olds.

Jack Rooke says: “2025 marks 15 years since dweeby teenage me got off the 31 bus every Wednesday evening to do a 12 week arts project at The Roundhouse. Back then it was my genuine solace, escape and chance to see I could actually pursue a career as a creative. Over a decade later, that building still feels like home. I've been able to experiment, develop, fail and succeed in various performance spaces as an emerging artist, so now I'd like to come back and try a different experiment in the main venue - a cabaret-cum-comedy-cum-club night. SHOW HOLE is not a reinvention of the wheel, it is just a huge party celebrating creatives trying something different, in a space that holds that ethos at its very core.”

Yinka Illori MBE says: “Roundhouse have played and still continue to play a very huge part in nurturing and supporting London's arts, music and performing arts scene. Dreaming and sharing dreams is a very powerful thing and knowing that this festival will bring people closer to theirs, makes me feel proud to be part of the Roundhouse Three Sixty festival. I hope my artwork and the festival will bring together to remember the importance and power of music and performing arts.”

Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director at the Roundhouse, says: “It is extremely exciting to be announcing Roundhouse Three Sixty – a brand new festival of music and culture from every angle of London life. Uniquely, Roundhouse Three Sixty will see world-class artists, emerging talent and young people from every walk of life come together for one month to perform, share and showcase their amazing work. The festival embodies our core purpose as a charity amplifying our work with over 10,000 young people each year and it will create transformational artistic experiences that bring people together. We can't wait to welcome you next April.”

The festival programme will proudly offer the following activity, with further events still to be added in early 2025:

April 3-5: Nine Earths by D-Fuse – An immersive installation focusing on the impact of the climate emergency on young people's lives, inviting visitors to reflect on long-term thinking and global sustainability, originally commissioned to mark the UK hosting of COP26.

Saturday, April 5: Longplayer Live – A live iteration of the 1,000-year-long musical composition, running from 7am to midnight, taking audiences on a contemplative journey of time and sound.

Wednesday, April 9: Vogue Rites – This unique night will see a celebration of ball culture and community from London-based grassroots ballroom collective Vogue Rites, with power dynamics re-shaped and immense skill taking centre stage in a spectacular display of dance, fashion and music.

April 9-12 Daniel Kaluuya's Centre 59 – Founded by Roundhouse Associate Artistic Director Daniel Kaluuya, Centre 59 is a home for young people to grow through storytelling, theatre and performing arts. The festival will host the debut performances from the Centre 59 Company, showcasing the talent of young people involved in the programme.

Thursday, April 10: Donna Summer Reimagined – A celebration of the Queen of Disco's legacy with a contemporary club culture twist, co-curated by and featuring Mercury-nominated artist ESKA alongside MNEK, Katy B, Vula, Kele Le Roc and more alongside the Roundhouse Vocal Ensemble. The event marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Donna Summer's seminal "Love to Love You Baby."

Friday, April 11: SHERELLELAND – A rave for the people curated by trailblazing DJ Sherelle, blending accessibility with the punk spirit of the Roundhouse. With all tickets priced at £10, this event invites everyone to experience inclusive dance culture.

Saturday, April 12: Jack Rooke's SHOW HOLE – Roundhouse alumnus and BAFTA winner Jack Rooke presents a club-cum-cabaret-cum-comedy night featuring Mawaan Rizwan, plus DJ sets by Self Esteem and Lolly Adefope + more tba.

Tuesday, April 15: National Youth Orchestra: To The Beat – An electrifying fusion of orchestral music and dance music, showcasing the extraordinary talents of young musicians in a dynamic, genre-defying performance. As part of their Free for Teens scheme, tickets are free for teenagers in line with NYO's mission to ensure there are no barriers to young people experiencing the power of live orchestral music.

Wednesday, April 16: Sona Jobarteh & the Philharmonia – A special co-commission between Roundhouse and the Philharmonia for Roundhouse Three Sixty, this unique performance will see Gambian vocalist, multi-instrumentalist Sona Jobarteh joined by the world-class symphony orchestra. As part of a programme Sona will curate the new commission that will fuse her background in both classical and traditional West African music.

Thursday, April 17: Roundhouse Poetry Slam in partnership with Taylor Wessing – Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this flagship event is the biggest spoken word competition for 18-25 year olds in the UK that has launched the careers of many notable writers and artists.

Monday, April 21: Roundhouse Song Circle with Tom Odell – A unique showcase of songwriting with performances by Tom Odell, a longtime Roundhouse supporter, and five alumni from the Roundhouse's Resident Artist programme. Together, they will celebrate the art of songwriting through both original works and collaborations.

Tuesday, April 22: Rise: Past, Present & Future Talent Curated by Nitin Sawhney – Marking Earth Day and celebrating 25 years of Future Talent, the charity founded by the Duchess of Kent, this concert will spotlight the transformative power of music in education.

1-30 April: Myah Jeffers: Moments of Encounter – London-based, Barbados-raised award-winning artist Myah Jeffers will present her special commission of portraits reflecting the Roundhouse's culture. With a focus on witnessing and documenting the nuances of daily life with a focus on diasporic communities, Myah's work will be displayed across the building throughout the festival

PLUS: Resident Artist showcases in the Studio Theatre featuring: Holden, Jaz Lee , KD, Marla Kether, NIA, POSER + Geo Aghinea | Bradley Taylor | Caleb Femi | Daze Hingoranl | Driving Change | Ezra England | New Visions | Roundhouse Music Collective | Roundhouse Poetry Collective | Transmission Roundhouse | Wisdom Charls | Zakarlye Abdillahl

