London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £15 for The Old Man & The Pool. Book by 17 September

Broadway’s greatest comic storyteller” (Deadline) Mike Birbiglia plays a strictly limited run in the West End this Autumn with his hit show The Old Man & The Pool.

Chronicling his coming-of-middle-age story Mike asks the big questions: Why are we here? What’s next? What happens when the items at the doctor’s office that you thought were decorative become functional? This tale of life, death, and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool resonates with audiences ages 12 to 112, and won rave reviews whilst playing to sold-out houses in the US. Now “the best comedy of the year” (The New York Times) promises to charm London audiences.

The Old Man & The Pool is a hilarious reminder for all of us recovering from failing bodies and a flailing world that laughter is indeed the best medicine. Get your tickets now, and remember: Mike’s here for a good time, not a long time. This strictly limited run plays at Wyndham’s Theatre for just 4 weeks.

Previews (12/09/2023 - 14/09/2023)

Was £42 - Now £25

Was £60 - Now £35

Was £90 - Now £45



Monday - Thursday

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £66 - Now £35

Was £84 - Now £45

Was £96 - Now £55



Fridays, 16/09/2023 and 02/10/2023 - 04/10/2023

Was £30 - Now £25

Was £54 - Now £35

Was £72 - Now £45

Was £90 - Now £55

Was £102 - Now £65



Valid on all performances 12 September 2023 - 04 October 2023.

(Excl. Saturdays 23 and 30 September)