Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in May

The performance is set for 15 May 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Following a sold-out show at Chichester Festival Theatre in January 2024, a little bit of Tinseltown is coming to Cadogan Hall this May. Liza Pulman, comedienne, songstress and one-third of the iconic Fascinating Aida has teamed up with quick-witted musical virtuoso Joe Stilgoe for a one off Cadogan Hall performance of their acclaimed show A COUPLE OF SWELLS.

A COUPLE OF SWELLS brings together their unique musical styles and stories from two brilliant careers for a special night of charm and old-fashioned glamour in the company of two contemporary musical greats.

Pulman and Stilgoe are a magical musical pairing like no other. Featuring some of their all-time favourite songs sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle, expect The Great American Songbook meets the music of La La Land.

You’ll be swept away by Joe’s dazzling piano playing and Liza’s exquisite vocals as they share true classics and hidden gems from the likes of Irving Berlin, Rogers & Hart, Randy NewmanBilly JoelLeonard Bernstein and many more.

Liza and Joe launched A COUPLE OF SWELLS in 2023, enjoying a major UK tour and a special one-night show at The Duchess Theatre in London.  




