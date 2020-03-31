Living Room Concerts: SIX Star Lauren Drew Sings 'World Burn' From MEAN GIRLS

We're partnering with amazing performers and creatives to keep you entertained during the shutdown! In the first of our UK Living Room Concerts series, the fabulous Lauren Drew brings you an exclusive performance - from her living room...

Lauren Drew was starring as Catherine of Aragon on the UK Tour of SIX - and hopefully will be again soon! Her other work includes cover for Eva Peron in Evita at Regent's Park Open Air, Suzanne in The Donmar Warehouse's Sweet Charity, and cover Heather Chandler/Heather Duke in Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace and in the West End.

Lauren is treating us to a spot of Mean Girls, which will hopefully be making its way over to London in spring 2021. Check out the video performance below!

Lauren is performing in aid of the wonderful charity Funds For Freelancers, set up by Paul Taylor-Mills - please do donate here. And if you'd like to be featured in our Living Room Concerts series, get in touch!





