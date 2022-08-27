Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Lisa Brescia Makes West End Debut in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Brescia has previously played the role of Heidi Hansen on Broadway.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Lisa Brescia is making her West End debut as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on 27 August, according to various reports. Dear Evan Hansen is currently playing at the Noel Coward Theatre through 22 October.

Lisa has starred as Donna in Mamma Mia!, Elphaba in Wicked, Cleo in Twyla Tharp's The Times They Are A-Changin', Amneris in Aida, and Marion in Woman in White. Additional New York and regional credits: Roundabout's Ordinary Days (Claire), Comedy of Tenors (Tatiana), Winter's Tale (Hermione), Hamlet (Gertrude), August: Osage County (Ivy), Sister Play (Anna), The Will Rogers Follies (Betty), Victor Victoria (Victoria), Cabaret (Sally), Side Show (Violet), and Evita (Eva). Lisa is on the Acting faculty at Missouri State University and has her MFA in Classical Acting.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show's original cast recently won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show" for their April 2017 performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's "Today Show," only the second Broadway show in history to win that category.

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia





